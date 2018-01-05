The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

A man keeps a puppy warm in his jacket while watching a New Year's parade in Comanesti, Romania, December 30, 2017 (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) a-man-keeps-a-puppy-warm-in-his-jacket-while-watching-a-new-year's-parade-in-comanesti,-romania,-december-30,-2017

A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada, January 3, 2018 (REUTERS/Aaron Lynett ) a-lone-visitor-takes-a-picture-near-the-brink-of-the-ice-covered-horseshoe-falls-in-niagara-falls,-canada,-january-3,-2018

A man rides a bicycle down 5th Avenue during the "bomb cyclone" storm in New York City, January 4, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) a-man-rides-a-bicycle-down-5th-avenue-during-the-"bomb-cyclone"-storm-in-new-york-city,-january-4,-2018

Firefighters are covered with ice as they work to contain a fire in the Bronx section of New York City, January 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) firefighters-are-covered-with-ice-as-they-work-to-contain-a-fire-in-the-bronx-section-of-new-york-city,-january-2,-2018

Rebecca Hollis of New Zealand drags her suitcases in a snowstorm through Times Square in New York City, January 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) rebecca-hollis-of-new-zealand-drags-her-suitcases-in-a-snowstorm-through-times-square-in-new-york-city,-january-4,-2018

A herd of buffaloes are driven in Kiskunsag National Park to the animal farm of Fulopszallas, in Szabadszallas, Hungary, January 4, 2018 (Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP) a-herd-of-buffaloes-are-driven-in-kiskunsag-national-park-to-the-animal-farm-of-fulopszallas,-in-szabadszallas,-hungary,--january-4,-2018

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, January 3, 2018 (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) the-u.s.-capitol-is-seen-in-washington,-january-3,-2018

Germany's Constantin Schmid in action at the 66th Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, January 4, 2018 (REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler) germany's-constantin-schmid-in-action-at-the-66th-four-hills-ski-jumping-tournament-in-innsbruck,-austria,-january-4,-2018

School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India, January 4, 2018 (REUTERS/Amit Dave) school-children-attend-a-yoga-session-on-the-last-day-of-a-week-long-camp-in-ahmedabad,-india,-january-4,-2018

Nora Belverud plays along a low tide beach as she holds a balloon on her fifth birthday in San Diego, January 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) nora-belverud-plays-along-a-low-tide-beach-as-she-holds-a-balloon-on-her-fifth-birthday-in-san-diego,-january-2,-2018

People watch the waves breaking in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain, January 3, 2018 (REUTERS/Phil Noble ) people-watch-the-waves-breaking-in-new-brighton,-on-the-coast-of-the-wirral-peninsula,-in-merseyside,-britain,-january-3,-2018

Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris during New Year celebrations, January 1, 2018 (REUTERS/Philipe Wojazer) fireworks-light-the-sky-over-the-arc-de-triomphe-on-the-champs-elysees-in-paris-during-new-year-celebrations,-january-1,-2018

A supermoon rises next to One World Trade Center as people watch from the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial in Jersey City, NJ., January 1, 2018 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) a-supermoon-rises-next-to-one-world-trade-center-as-people-watch-from-the-empty-sky-9/11-memorial-in-jersey-city,-nj.,-january-1,-2018

Finley Bork uses a boogie board for sledding down a hill on a golf course at the Isle of Palms, S.C., January 3, 2018 (AP Photo/Mic Smith) finley-bork-uses-a-boogie-board--for-sledding-down-a-hill-on-a-golf-course-at-the-isle-of-palms,-s.c.,-january-3,-2018

Elephant 'Anchali' lifts a Christmas tree at its enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, January 2, 2018 (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) elephant-'anchali'-lifts-a-christmas-tree-at-its-enclosure-at-the-zoo-in-berlin,-germany,-january-2,-2018

A man gets ready before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, January 1, 2018 (REUTERS/Sivaram V) a-man-gets-ready-before-performing-in-the-34th-cochin-carnival-at-fort-kochi-in-the-southern-state-of-kerala,-india,-january-1,-2018

Stock trader Peter Tuchman wears a Dow 25,000 hat at the New York Stock Exchange, January 4, 2018 (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) stock-trader-peter-tuchman-wears-a-dow-25,000-hat-at-the-new-york-stock-exchange,-january-4,-2018