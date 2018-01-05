Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
A man keeps a puppy warm in his jacket while watching a New Year's parade in Comanesti, Romania, December 30, 2017

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada, January 3, 2018

(REUTERS/Aaron Lynett )

A man rides a bicycle down 5th Avenue during the "bomb cyclone" storm in New York City, January 4, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Firefighters are covered with ice as they work to contain a fire in the Bronx section of New York City, January 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rebecca Hollis of New Zealand drags her suitcases in a snowstorm through Times Square in New York City, January 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A herd of buffaloes are driven in Kiskunsag National Park to the animal farm of Fulopszallas, in Szabadszallas, Hungary, January 4, 2018

(Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, January 3, 2018

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Germany's Constantin Schmid in action at the 66th Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, January 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)

School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India, January 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Nora Belverud plays along a low tide beach as she holds a balloon on her fifth birthday in San Diego, January 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

People watch the waves breaking in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain, January 3, 2018

(REUTERS/Phil Noble )

Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris during New Year celebrations, January 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Philipe Wojazer)

A supermoon rises next to One World Trade Center as people watch from the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial in Jersey City, NJ., January 1, 2018

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Finley Bork uses a boogie board for sledding down a hill on a golf course at the Isle of Palms, S.C., January 3, 2018

(AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Elephant 'Anchali' lifts a Christmas tree at its enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, January 2, 2018

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A man gets ready before performing in the 34th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, January 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Sivaram V)

Stock trader Peter Tuchman wears a Dow 25,000 hat at the New York Stock Exchange, January 4, 2018

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The numbers "2018" are written in the air with a sparkler in the Siberian Taiga district outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 1, 2018

(REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin )

