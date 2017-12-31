Fox News
New Year's Eve: Parties around the world ring in 2018
Revelers around the world ring in 2018, say bye to the old A look at how people around the world are ringing in 2018
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney

(David Moir/AAP Image via AP)

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia

(David Moir/AAP Image via AP)

Evalena Worthington practices her New Year's Eve descent from the top of a sailing vessel's mast in Key West, Florida

(ob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

A runner in costume poses for a photo prior to the start of Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil

(AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Pope Francis celebrates a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Spectators gather ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

