New Year's Eve: Parties around the world ring in 2018

Revelers around the world ring in 2018, say bye to the old A look at how people around the world are ringing in 2018

A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) a-woman-prays-in-front-of-lanterns-to-celebrate-the-new-year-at-jogyesa-buddhist-temple-in-seoul,-south-korea

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney (David Moir/AAP Image via AP) fireworks-explode-over-sydney-harbour-during-new-year's-eve-celebrations-in-sydney

Evalena Worthington practices her New Year's Eve descent from the top of a sailing vessel's mast in Key West, Florida (ob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) evalena-worthington-practices-her-new-year's-eve-descent-from-the-top-of-a-sailing-vessel's-mast-in-key-west,-florida

A runner in costume poses for a photo prior to the start of Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine) a-runner-in-costume-poses-for-a-photo-prior-to-the-start-of-sao-silvestre-race-in-sao-paulo,-brazil

Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) fireworks-explode-above-singapore's-financial-district-at-the-stroke-of-midnight-to-mark-the-new-year's-celebrations-

Pope Francis celebrates a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) pope-francis-celebrates-a-new-year's-eve-vespers-mass-in-st.-peter's-basilica-at-the-vatican