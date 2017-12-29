Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
Members of the Cryophile winter swimming club form a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin )

Babies wear dog costumes to celebrate the New Year of the Dog at the Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, December 28, 2017

(REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

A seagull sits in front of a ferris wheel at the Christmas market in Schwerin, Germany, December 27, 2017

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt club crashes during the Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain, December 26, 2017

(REUTERS/Simon Dawson)

A man walks his dog across a snow-covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto, December 27, 2017

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017

(REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

People are seen through balloons as they make their way at the seaside promenade in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 27, 2017

(REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis)

A man looks through sunlit branches into a lake at the Ueno Park at dusk in Tokyo, December 27, 2017

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The contrail from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen in Long Beach, Calif., after its launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, December 22, 2017

(AP Photo/Javier Mendoza)

Thomas Berry removes snow from the sidewalk in front of his home after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, December 27, 2017

(REUTERS/Robert Frank)

A firecracker explodes next to police officers at a rally against new government health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia, December 27, 2017

(REUTERS/David Mercado)

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church on the Sandringham estate in England, December 25, 2017

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

A dog dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the annual city race in Skopje, Macedonia, December 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski)

A Rohingya refugee woman holds a child in the fog at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 25, 2017

(REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

People ride in a boat to reach the bank of the Rapti Rivero on a foggy winter morning in Chitwan, Nepal, December 26, 2017

(REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar )

The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017

(REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon)

Manuela Moelgg of Italy in action during the first run of a women's alpine slalom race in Lienz, Austria, December 28, 2017

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a hockey game in Red Square, Moscow, December 22, 2017

(Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

