The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

Members of the Cryophile winter swimming club form a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin ) members-of-the-cryophile-winter-swimming-club-form-a-2018-sign-on-the-bank-of-the-yenisei-river-in-krasnoyarsk,-russia,-december-24,-2017

Babies wear dog costumes to celebrate the New Year of the Dog at the Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, December 28, 2017 (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha) babies-wear-dog-costumes-to-celebrate-the-new-year-of-the-dog-at-the-paolo-chokchai-4-hospital-in-bangkok,-thailand,-december-28,-2017

A seagull sits in front of a ferris wheel at the Christmas market in Schwerin, Germany, December 27, 2017 (AP Photo/Michael Probst) a-seagull-sits-in-front-of-a-ferris-wheel-at-the-christmas-market-in-schwerin,-germany,-december-27,-2017

A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt club crashes during the Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain, December 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Simon Dawson) a-member-of-the-old-surrey-burstow-and-west-kent-hunt-club-crashes-during-the-boxing-day-hunt-in-chiddingstone,-britain,-december-26,-2017

A man walks his dog across a snow-covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto, December 27, 2017 (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) a-man-walks-his-dog-across-a-snow-covered-beach-while-a-cargo-ship-sits-in-the-steaming-fog-of-lake-ontario-in-toronto,-december-27,-2017

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne) runners-and-riders-participate-in-the-christmas-ballyheigue-beach-horse-races-in-ballyheigue,-ireland,-december-27,-2017

People are seen through balloons as they make their way at the seaside promenade in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis) people-are-seen-through-balloons-as-they-make-their-way-at-the-seaside-promenade-in-thessaloniki,-greece,-december-27,-2017

A man looks through sunlit branches into a lake at the Ueno Park at dusk in Tokyo, December 27, 2017 (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) a-man-looks-through-sunlit-branches-into-a-lake-at-the-ueno-park-at-dusk-in-tokyo,-december-27,-2017

The contrail from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen in Long Beach, Calif., after its launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, December 22, 2017 (AP Photo/Javier Mendoza) -the-contrail-from-a-spacex-falcon-9-rocket-is-seen-in-long-beach,-calif.,-after-its-launch-at-vandenberg-air-force-base,-december-22,-2017

Thomas Berry removes snow from the sidewalk in front of his home after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, December 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Robert Frank) thomas-berry-removes-snow-from-the-sidewalk-in-front-of-his-home-after-two-days-of-record-breaking-snowfall-in-erie,-december-27,-2017

A firecracker explodes next to police officers at a rally against new government health care policies in La Paz, Bolivia, December 27, 2017 (REUTERS/David Mercado) a-firecracker-explodes-next-to-police-officers-at-a-rally-against-new-government-health-care-policies-in-la-paz,-bolivia,-december-27,-2017

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church on the Sandringham estate in England, December 25, 2017 (REUTERS/Hannah McKay) prince-harry-and-his-fiancée-meghan-markle-arrive-at-st-mary-magdalene's-church-on-the-sandringham-estate-in-england,-december-25,-2017

A dog dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the annual city race in Skopje, Macedonia, December 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski) a-dog-dressed-as-santa-claus-takes-part-in-the-annual-city-race-in-skopje,-macedonia,-december-24,-2017

A Rohingya refugee woman holds a child in the fog at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 25, 2017 (REUTERS/Marko Djurica) a-rohingya-refugee-woman-holds-a-child-in-the-fog-at-the-balukhali-refugee-camp-near-cox's-bazar,-bangladesh,-december-25,-2017

People ride in a boat to reach the bank of the Rapti Rivero on a foggy winter morning in Chitwan, Nepal, December 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar ) people-ride-in-a-boat-to-reach-the-bank-of-the-rapti-rivero-on-a-foggy-winter-morning-in-chitwan,-nepal,-december-26,-2017

The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017 (REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon) the-aurora-borealis-(northern-lights)-illuminate-the-sky-of-lapland-region,-in-inari,-finland,-december-25,-2017

Manuela Moelgg of Italy in action during the first run of a women's alpine slalom race in Lienz, Austria, December 28, 2017 (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger) manuela-moelgg-of-italy-in-action-during-the-first-run-of-a-women's-alpine--slalom-race-in-lienz,-austria,-december-28,-2017