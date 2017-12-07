Photos: Protests erupt after President Trump's Jerusalem decision

Protesters demonstrated for a second day against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plan to relocate the American embassy.

A Palestinian protester prepares to burn a U.S. flag near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 7 (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman ) a-palestinian-protester-prepares-to-burn-a-u.s.-flag-near-the-jewish-settlement-of-beit-el,-in-the-west-bank-city-of-ramallah,-december-7

A Palestinian man crosses out a mural depicting U.S. President Donald Trump on the Israeli barrier, in Bethlehem, December 7 (REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma) a-palestinian-man-crosses-out-a-mural-depicting-u.s.-president-donald-trump-on-the-israeli-barrier,-in-bethlehem,-december-7

Pakistanis burn a representation of the U.S. flag during a protest rally in Hyderabad, Pakistan, December 7 (AP Photo/Pervez Masih) pakistanis-burn-a-representation-of-the-u.s.-flag-during-a-protest-rally-in-hyderabad,-pakistan,-december-7

A Palestinian steps on a poster of U.S. President Donald Trump and a representation of the American flag in Gaza City, December 7 (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra) a-palestinian-steps-on-a-poster-of-u.s.-president-donald-trump-and-a-representation-of-the-american-flag--in-gaza-city,-december-7

Protesters chant anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, December 7 (AP Photo/Ali Unal) protesters-chant-anti-u.s.-slogans-during-a-demonstration-near-the-u.s.-embassy-in-ankara,-turkey,-december-7

A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Ramallah, December 7 (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman) a-palestinian-protester-hurls-stones-towards-israeli-troops-during-a-protest-against-u.s.-president-donald-trump-in-ramallah,-december-7

An Israeli border police officer pushes away Palestinian protesters outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old City, December 7 (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) an-israeli-border-police-officer-pushes-away-palestinian-protesters-outside-the-damascus-gate-in-jerusalem-old-city,-december-7

Palestinians burn a poster of U.S. President Donald Trump and a representation of an American flag, during a protest in Gaza City, December 7 (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra) palestinians-burn-a-poster-of-u.s.-president-donald-trump-and-a-representation-of-an-american-flag,-during-a-protest-in-gaza-city,-december-7

Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in Ramallah, December 7 (REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman) palestinian-protesters-run-from-tear-gas-fired-by-israeli-troops-during-clashes-in-ramallah,-december-7