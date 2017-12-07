Fox News
Photos: Protests erupt after President Trump's Jerusalem decision
Protesters demonstrated for a second day against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plan to relocate the American embassy.
A Palestinian protester prepares to burn a U.S. flag near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 7

(REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman )

A Palestinian man crosses out a mural depicting U.S. President Donald Trump on the Israeli barrier, in Bethlehem, December 7

(REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma)

Pakistanis burn a representation of the U.S. flag during a protest rally in Hyderabad, Pakistan, December 7

(AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

A Palestinian steps on a poster of U.S. President Donald Trump and a representation of the American flag in Gaza City, December 7

(AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)

Protesters chant anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, December 7

(AP Photo/Ali Unal)

A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Ramallah, December 7

(REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

An Israeli border police officer pushes away Palestinian protesters outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old City, December 7

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Palestinians burn a poster of U.S. President Donald Trump and a representation of an American flag, during a protest in Gaza City, December 7

(AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)

Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in Ramallah, December 7

(REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman)

Protesters burn a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump at a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 7

(REUTERS/Caren Firouz)

