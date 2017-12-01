The Week in Pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China, November 28, 2017 (REUTERS) an-army-dog-stands-up-as-retiring-soldiers-salute-their-guard-post-before-retirement-in-suqian,-jiangsu-province,-china,-november-28,-2017

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit in New York City, November 29, 2017 (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) the-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree-is-lit-in-new-york-city,-november-29,-2017

First lady Melania Trump walks along the East Colonnade decorated with white branches at the White House, November 27, 2017 (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) first-lady-melania-trump-walks-along-the-east-colonnade-decorated-with-white-branches-at-the-white-house,-november-27,-2017

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, November 27, 2017 (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP) britain's-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-in-the-grounds-of-kensington-palace-in-london,-november-27,-2017

The Grande Roue de Paris ferris wheel fills the Paris skyline next to the Luxor Obelisk at the Place de la Concorde, November 28, 2017 (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) the-grande-roue-de-paris-ferris-wheel-fills-the-paris-skyline-next-to-the-luxor-obelisk-at-the-place-de-la-concorde,-november-28,-2017

People walk in the longest light tunnel in Europe, which is 50 meters long, in Vevey, Switzerland, November 25, 2017 (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) people-walk-in-the-longest-light-tunnel-in-europe,-which-is-50-meters-long,-in-vevey,-switzerland,-november-25,-2017

Clouds of ashes rise from the Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, November 28, 2017 (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) clouds-of-ashes-rise-from-the-mount-agung-volcano-erupting-in-karangasem,-bali,-indonesia,-november-28,-2017

A Russian Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying the Meteor M satellite lifts off from the launch pad in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, November 28, 2017 (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) a-russian-soyuz-2.1b-rocket-carrying-the-meteor-m-satellite--lifts-off-from-the-launch-pad-in-blagoveshchensk,-russia,-november-28,-2017

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix, in Abu Dhabi, November 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) max-verstappen-of-the-netherlands-steers-his-car-during-the-emirates-formula-one-grand-prix,-in-abu-dhabi,-november-26,-2017

A man looks at his smartphone as he walks past colorful wigs on display in a store window in Los Angeles, November 29, 2017 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) a-man-looks-at-his-smartphone-as-he-walks-past-colorful-wigs-on-display-in-a-store-window-in-los-angeles,-november-29,-2017

A white turkey is seen with Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June for Christmas in Termonfeckin, Ireland, November 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne ) a-white-turkey-is-seen-with-norfolk-black-turkeys-hatched-in-june-for-christmas-in-termonfeckin,-ireland,-november-26,-2017

Fans rush the field after Auburn defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game in Auburn, Alabama, November 25, 2017 (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) fans-rush-the-field-after-auburn-defeated-alabama-in-the-iron-bowl-ncaa-college-football-game-in-auburn,-alabama,-november-25,-2017

People walk on a wooden footbridge across a canal during an autumn day in Srinagar, India, November 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Danish Ismail) people-walk-on-a-wooden-footbridge-across-a-canal-during-an-autumn-day-in-srinagar,-india,-november-26,-2017

A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers protesting ride sharing companies in Madrid, Spain, November 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Juan Medina) a-masked-protestor-holds-a-smoke-bomb-during-a-strike-by-taxi-drivers-protesting-ride-sharing-companies-in-madrid,-spain,-november-29,-2017

A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem, November 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) a-bystander-falls-as-israeli-police-spray-water-during-a-demonstration-by-ultra-orthodox-jews-in-jerusalem,-november-26,-2017

A worker directs a crane lifting steel wires at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd. in Dalian, China, November 27, 2017 (REUTERS) a-worker-directs-a-crane-lifting-steel-wires-at-a-factory-of-dongbei-special-steel-group-co.,-ltd.-in-dalian,-china,-november-27,-2017

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar scores a goal past Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller in Los Angeles, November 25, 2017 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) los-angeles-kings-center-anze-kopitar-scores-a-goal-past-anaheim-ducks-goalie-ryan-miller-in-los-angeles,-november-25,-2017