Pictures of the Year 2017
A look at the most compelling images taken from around the world in 2017
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

A composite image of 21 separate photographs shows the solar eclipse seen from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, August 21

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1

(David Becker/Getty Images)

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden from flood waters in Houston, August 27

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 11

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London, Britain, June 14

( REUTERS/Toby Melville)

President Donald Trump is joined by Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer and Mike Flynn in the Oval Office

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

The solar eclipse is seen over the Empire State Building in New York City, August 21

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

The Eagle Creek wildfire burns as golfers play at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington, September 4

(REUTERS/Kristi McCluer )

An image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft shows Jupiter's Great Red Spot, July 10

(NASA/JPL-Caltech)

A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31

(REUTERS/TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen)

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, April 4

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Air Force One flies past the broken windows Stephen Paddock used to shoot from at the Mandalay Bay hotel, in Las Vegas, October 4

(REUTERS/Mike Blake )

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center during a storm in New York City, August 22, 2017

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

