Pictures of the Year 2017

A look at the most compelling images taken from around the world in 2017

President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20 (REUTERS/Brian Snyder ) president-elect-donald-trump-arrives-for-the-inauguration-ceremonies-on-the-west-front-of-the-u.s.-capitol-in-washington,-january-20

A composite image of 21 separate photographs shows the solar eclipse seen from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, August 21 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst ) a-composite-image-of-21-separate-photographs-shows-the-solar-eclipse-seen-from-the-great-smoky-mountains-national-park,-august-21

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1 (David Becker/Getty Images) people-run-from-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-after-a-gunman-opened-fire-in-las-vegas,-nevada,-october-1

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden from flood waters in Houston, August 27 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) houston-police-swat-officer-daryl-hudeck-carries-catherine-pham-and-her-13-month-old-son-aiden-from-flood-waters-in-houston,-august-27

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 11 (REUTERS/Stephen Lam) an-aerial-view-of-properties-destroyed-by-the-tubbs-fire-is-seen-in-santa-rosa,-california,-u.s.,-october-11

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London, Britain, June 14 ( REUTERS/Toby Melville) flames-and-smoke-billow-as-firefighters-deal-with-a-fire-in-the-grenfell-tower-apartment-block-in-west-london,-britain,-june-14

President Donald Trump is joined by Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer and Mike Flynn in the Oval Office (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst ) president-donald-trump-is-joined-by-reince-priebus,-vice-president-mike-pence,-steve-bannon,-sean-spicer-and-mike-flynn-in-the-oval-office

The solar eclipse is seen over the Empire State Building in New York City, August 21 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) the-solar-eclipse-is-seen-over-the-empire-state-building-in-new-york-city,-august-21

The Eagle Creek wildfire burns as golfers play at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington, September 4 (REUTERS/Kristi McCluer ) the-eagle-creek-wildfire-burns-as-golfers-play-at-the-beacon-rock-golf-course-in-north-bonneville,-washington,-september-4

An image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft shows Jupiter's Great Red Spot, July 10 (NASA/JPL-Caltech) an-image-from-the-junocam-imager-on-nasa's-juno-spacecraft-shows-jupiter's-great-red-spot,-july-10

A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31 (REUTERS/TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen) a-rare-white-moose-is-seen-in-gunnarskog,-varmland,-sweden-july-31

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China, April 4 (REUTERS/Aly Song) a-man-carries-his-pet-cat-as-he-walks-under-the-cherry-blossoms-at-tongji-university-in-shanghai,-china,-april-4

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7 (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump-meets-with-russian-president-vladimir-putin-during-the-g20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany-july-7

Air Force One flies past the broken windows Stephen Paddock used to shoot from at the Mandalay Bay hotel, in Las Vegas, October 4 (REUTERS/Mike Blake ) air-force-one-flies-past-the-broken-windows-stephen-paddock-used-to-shoot-from-at-the-mandalay-bay-hotel,-in-las-vegas,-october-4