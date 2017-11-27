Bali volcano spews ash amid signs of imminent major eruption

The Indonesian disaster agency on Monday called on 100,000 to evacuate and expanded the danger zone after the eruption of Mount Agung in Bali.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Villager walks as volcano erupts A villager walks as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background in Kubu, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. (Reuters) villager-walks-as-volcano-erupts

Tourists look on Tourists watch the Mount Agung volcano erupting as they visit a temple in Karangasem, Indonesia. (AP) tourists-look-on

Mount Agung in the back drop A Balinese man sits as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia (Reuters) mount-agung-in-the-back-drop

A man waits A man sits at a temple with the Mount Agung volcano erupting in the background in Karangasem, Indonesia. (AP) a-man-waits

Agung's ash fills the air A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. (Reuters) agung's-ash-fills-the-air

Tourists stranded Passengers stand near the flight information board after Indonesian and regional authorities heightened flight warnings, following the eruption of Bali's Mount Agung volcano at Ngurah Rai International airpot in Bali, Indonesia. (Reuters) tourists-stranded