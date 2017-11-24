The Week in Pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.

The Grinch balloon peeks in reflected on a window during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, November 23, 2017 (Gary Hershorn/FOX News) the-grinch-balloon-peeks-in-reflected-on-a-window-during-the-macy's-thanksgiving-day-parade-in-new-york-city,-november-23,-2017

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017 (REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal) men-feed-seagulls-along-the-yamuna-river-on-a-smoggy-morning-in-new-delhi,-india,-november-17,-2017

A villager hangs handmade noodles up to dry in Linyi, Shandong province, China, November 21, 2017 (REUTERS) a-villager-hangs-handmade-noodles-up-to-dry-in-linyi,-shandong-province,-china,-november-21,-2017

A worker applies color to strings that will be used to fly kites, at a roadside stand in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2017 (REUTERS/Amit Dave) a-worker-applies-color-to-strings-that-will-be-used-to-fly-kites,-at-a-roadside-stand-in-ahmedabad,-india,-november-23,-2017

Traffic streaks across the Francis Scott Key Bridge linking Virginia and Washington DC, November 22, 2017 (AP Photo/J. David Ake) traffic-streaks-across-the-francis-scott-key-bridge-linking-virginia-and-washington-dc,-november-22,-2017

A person walks through puddles reflecting a projected face from a video sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park, November 21, 2017 (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) a-person-walks-through-puddles-reflecting-a-projected-face-from-a-video-sculpture-in-chicago's-millennium-park,-november-21,-2017

Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of a Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London, November 21, 2017 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) visitors-walk-through-a-tunnel-covered-in-lights,-as-part-of-a-christmas-illuminated-trail-through-kew-gardens,-in-london,-november-21,-2017

The remains of the Georgia Dome after a demolition implosion in Atlanta, November 20, 2017 (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) -the-remains-of-the-georgia-dome-after-a-demolition-implosion-in-atlanta,-november-20,-2017

Zimbabweans watch a televised address to the nation by President Robert Mugabe at a bar in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 19, 2017 (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) zimbabweans-watch-a-televised-address-to-the-nation-by-president-robert-mugabe-at-a-bar-in-harare,-zimbabwe,-november-19,-2017

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 22, 2017 (REUTERS/Max Rossi) pope-francis-waves-as-he-arrives-to-lead-the-wednesday-general-audience-in-saint-peter's-square-at-the-vatican,-november-22,-2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates with his team after his final Nascar race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 19, 2017 (REUTERS/Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports) dale-earnhardt-jr.-celebrates-with-his-team-after-his-final-nascar-race-at-the-homestead-miami-speedway,-november-19,-2017

A drone operated by the Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, China November 16, 2017 (REUTERS) a-drone-operated-by-the-hainan-power-grid-corporation-emits-flame-to-burn-down-trash-from-power-lines,-in-haikou,-china-november-16,-2017

Wishbone, one of two turkeys set to be pardoned by President Trump, visits the White House press briefing room, November 21, 2017 (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) wishbone,-one-of-two-turkeys-set-to-be-pardoned-by-president-trump,-visits-the-white-house-press-briefing-room,-november-21,-2017

A rainbow appears in the sky over fields near Middleton-in-Teesdale in north England, November 23, 2017 (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) a-rainbow-appears-in-the-sky-over-fields-near-middleton-in-teesdale-in-north-england,-november-23,-2017

Shoppers reach for TV sets as they compete to purchase items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23, 2017 ( REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker) shoppers-reach-for-tv-sets-as-they-compete-to-purchase-items-on-black-friday-at-a-store-in-sao-paulo,-brazil,-november-23,-2017