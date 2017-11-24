Fox News
The Week in Pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken around the world in the past seven days.
The Grinch balloon peeks in reflected on a window during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, November 23, 2017

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017

(REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal)

A villager hangs handmade noodles up to dry in Linyi, Shandong province, China, November 21, 2017

(REUTERS)

A worker applies color to strings that will be used to fly kites, at a roadside stand in Ahmedabad, India, November 23, 2017

(REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Traffic streaks across the Francis Scott Key Bridge linking Virginia and Washington DC, November 22, 2017

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)

A person walks through puddles reflecting a projected face from a video sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park, November 21, 2017

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of a Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London, November 21, 2017

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The remains of the Georgia Dome after a demolition implosion in Atlanta, November 20, 2017

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Zimbabweans watch a televised address to the nation by President Robert Mugabe at a bar in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 19, 2017

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, November 22, 2017

(REUTERS/Max Rossi)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates with his team after his final Nascar race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 19, 2017

(REUTERS/Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

A drone operated by the Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, China November 16, 2017

(REUTERS)

Wishbone, one of two turkeys set to be pardoned by President Trump, visits the White House press briefing room, November 21, 2017

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A rainbow appears in the sky over fields near Middleton-in-Teesdale in north England, November 23, 2017

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Shoppers reach for TV sets as they compete to purchase items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23, 2017

( REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

The Georgia Dome is destroyed in a demolition implosion next to its replacement, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, November 20, 2017

(Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

