Brazil Prison Beauty Pageant
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Female inmate Mayana Rosa Alves celebrates winning the title Miss Talavera Bruce next to last year's winner, Michelle Rangel.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Female inmates in evening gowns take part in their jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Brazil.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Female inmates pose in evening gowns during their jail's annual beauty contest at the Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Brazil.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A female inmate competes in her jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Female inmates compete in their jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A tattoo of a weapon covers the arm of a female inmate waiting to compete in the annual beauty contest.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Female inmates wear evening gowns after their annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Female inmate Mayana Rosa Alves's tattoo is exposed as she prepares to compete in her jail's annual beauty contest.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Current Miss Talavera Bruce beauty queen Michelle Rangel prepares to defend her title.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
An inmate holds still as an event volunteer applies her blush for an annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Inmate Mayana Rosa Alves celebrates winning her jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.
(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)