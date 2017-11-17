The Week in Pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

People carry the U.S. flag during the Veterans Day Parade in New York, November 11, 2017 (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz ) people-carry-the-u.s.-flag-during-the-veterans-day-parade-in-new-york,-november-11,-2017

Chicago's El train moves along the snow covered track, November 10, 2017 (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato ) chicago's-el-train-moves-along-the-snow-covered-track,-november-10,-2017

A dead whale is seen on the shore of the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 15, 2017 (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares) a-dead-whale-is-seen-on-the-shore-of-the-ipanema-beach-in-rio-de-janeiro,-brazil-november-15,-2017

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and wife Louise Linton hold up $1 bills with his signature on them in Washington, November 15, 2017 (AP Foto/Jacquelyn Martin) treasury-secretary-steven-mnuchin-and-wife-louise-linton-hold-up-$1-bills-with-his-signature-on-them-in-washington,-november-15,-2017

Vice President Mike Pence cleans the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, November 11, 2017 (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas) vice-president-mike-pence-cleans-the-wall-at-the-vietnam-veterans-memorial-in-washington,-november-11,-2017

Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, enters the pit during the first practice session at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, November 10, 2017 (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine) lewis-hamilton,-of-britain,-enters-the-pit-during-the-first-practice-session-at-the-brazilian-grand-prix-in-sao-paulo,-november-10,-2017

A man stands in front of a pile of vehicles after a flash flood in the municipality of Madra western Athens, November 15, 2017 (AP Foto/Petros Giannakouris) a-man-stands-in-front-of-a-pile-of-vehicles-after-a-flash-flood-in-the-municipality-of-madra-western-athens,-november-15,-2017

Pope Francis writes on a Lamborghini donated to him by the luxury sports car maker, at the Vatican, November 15, 2017 (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP) pope-francis-writes-on-a-lamborghini-donated-to-him-by-the-luxury-sports-car-maker,-at-the-vatican,-november-15,-2017

A farmer spreads red chili to dry at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, China, November 10, 2017 (REUTERS) a-farmer-spreads-red-chili-to-dry-at-a-village-in-huaibei,-anhui-province,-china,-november-10,-2017

Fallow deer stand on a meadow as the sun rises near Frankfurt, Germany, November 14, 2017 (AP Photo/Michael Probst) fallow-deer-stand-on-a-meadow-as-the-sun-rises-near-frankfurt,-germany,-november-14,-2017

A photographer captures the sunrise in the National Mall reflecting pool in Washington, November 16, 2017 (AP Photo/J. David Ake) a-photographer-captures-the-sunrise-in-the-national-mall-reflecting-pool-in-washington,-november-16,-2017

A balloon shaped as the famous 'Christ the Redeemer' statue floats at sunrise above the Australian city of Sydney, November 13, 2017 (REUTERS/Steve Christo) a-balloon-shaped-as-the-famous-'christ-the-redeemer'-statue-floats-at-sunrise-above-the-australian-city-of-sydney,-november-13,-2017

A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, India, November 16, 2017 (REUTERS/Danish Ismail ) a-man-rows-his-boat-filled-with-straw-on-the-waters-of-nageen-lake-on-a-cold-morning-in-srinagar,-india,-november-16,-2017

A train drives across the drained bed of Sasyk-Sivash Lake used for the production of salt in Yevpatoria, Crimea, November 14, 2017 (REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov) a-train-drives-across-the-drained-bed-of-sasyk-sivash-lake-used-for-the-production-of-salt-in-yevpatoria,-crimea,-november-14,-2017

A cub of critically endangered Malayan tigers yawns in its enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, November 14, 2017 (AP Foto/Petr David Josek) a-cub-of-critically-endangered-malayan-tigers-yawns-in-its-enclosure-at-the-zoo-in-prague,-czech-republic,-november-14,-2017

French riot police face off with protesters during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France, November 16, 2017 (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe) french-riot-police-face-off-with-protesters-during-a-demonstration-against-french-government-reforms-in-nantes,-france,-november-16,-2017

Earthquake survivors warm themselves in front of destroyed buildings in the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, November 13, 2017 (Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP) earthquake-survivors-warm-themselves-in-front-of-destroyed-buildings-in-the-city-of-sarpol-e-zahab-in-western-iran,-november-13,-2017