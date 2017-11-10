Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, November 7, 2017

(REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Heroes Stephen Willeford and Johnnie Langendorff at a vigil for the victims of a church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 6

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Miranda Hernandez visits a makeshift memorial for the church shooting victims in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 6

(AP Photo/Eri Gay)

Autumn leaves make an appearance at The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, November 8, 2017

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Military troops march during a welcoming ceremony for President Trump in Beijing, China, November 9

(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

Russian Army members take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feed carp at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017

(REUTERS/Thomas Peter )

The moon rises over the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre in Paris, France, November 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann )

A snow-covered chapel after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017

(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)

A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California, November 8, 2017

(REUTERS/Mike Blake )

A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, November 9, 2017

(REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Dallas Cowboys Cole Beasley scores a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs Steven Nelson, in Arlington, Texas, November 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports )

Three buses stand near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in an art installation by Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni, November 10, 2017

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Keith Urban performs "Female" at the 51st Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 8, 2017

(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni )

A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed in the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 8, 2017

(REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar )

A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India, November 9, 2017

(REUTERS/Sivaram V )

The sun sets behind La Corbiere lighthouse in Jersey, Britain, November 8, 2017

(REUTERS/Darren Staples)

