The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, November 7, 2017 (REUTERS/Thomas Peter) a-model-presents-a-creation-by-hu-sheguang-at-china-fashion-week-in-beijing,-china,-november-7,-2017

Heroes Stephen Willeford and Johnnie Langendorff at a vigil for the victims of a church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 6 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) heroes-stephen-willeford-and-johnnie-langendorff-at-a-vigil-for-the-victims-of-a-church-massacre-in-sutherland-springs,-texas,-november-6

Miranda Hernandez visits a makeshift memorial for the church shooting victims in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 6 (AP Photo/Eri Gay) miranda-hernandez-visits-a-makeshift-memorial-for-the-church-shooting-victims-in-sutherland-springs,-texas,-november-6

Autumn leaves make an appearance at The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, November 8, 2017 (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) autumn-leaves-make-an-appearance-at-the-field-of-remembrance-at-westminster-abbey-in-london,-november-8,-2017

Military troops march during a welcoming ceremony for President Trump in Beijing, China, November 9 (REUTERS/Damir Sagolj) military-troops-march-during-a-welcoming-ceremony-for-president-trump-in-beijing,-china,-november-9

Russian Army members take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov) russian-army-members-take-part-in-a-rehearsal-for-a-military-parade-in-red-square-in-moscow,-russia,-november-5,-2017

President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feed carp at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2017 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst ) -president-trump-and-japan's-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-feed-carp-at-the--akasaka-palace-in-tokyo,-japan,-november-6,-2017

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in Beijing, China, November 10, 2017 (REUTERS/Thomas Peter ) u.s.-first-lady-melania-trump-visits-the-mutianyu-section-of-the-great-wall-of-china-in-beijing,-china,-november-10,-2017

The moon rises over the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Montmartre in Paris, France, November 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann ) the-moon-rises-over-the-sacre-coeur-basilica-in-montmartre-in-paris,-france,-november-5,-2017

A snow-covered chapel after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017 (REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler) a-snow-covered-chapel-after-the-first-snowfall-of-the-season-in-the-western-austrian-village-of-tulfes,-austria,-november-7,-2017

A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sunset in Del Mar, California, November 8, 2017 (REUTERS/Mike Blake ) a-woman-plays-with-her-three-dogs-at-the-beach-after-sunset-in-del-mar,-california,-november-8,-2017

A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland, November 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Phil Noble) a-murmuration-of-starlings-is-seen-across-the-sky-near-the-town-of-gretna-green,-scotland,-november-9,-2017

Dallas Cowboys Cole Beasley scores a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs Steven Nelson, in Arlington, Texas, November 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports ) -dallas-cowboys-cole-beasley-scores-a-touchdown-past-kansas-city-chiefs-steven-nelson,-in-arlington,-texas,-november-5,-2017

Three buses stand near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in an art installation by Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni, November 10, 2017 (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) three-buses-stand-near-berlin's-brandenburg-gate-in-an-art-installation-by-syrian-artist-manaf-halbouni,-november-10,-2017

Keith Urban performs "Female" at the 51st Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 8, 2017 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ) keith-urban-performs-"female"-at-the-51st-country-music-association-awards-in-nashville,-november-8,-2017

A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed in the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 8, 2017 (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar ) a-rohingya-refugee-girl-is-weighed-in-the-balukhali-refugee-camp-near-cox's-bazar,-bangladesh,-november-8,-2017

A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India, November 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Sivaram V ) a-worker-repairs-power-lines-on-a-pole-in-kochi,-india,-november-9,-2017