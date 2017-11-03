Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
A remote controlled witch on a broom flies over a neighborhood on Halloween night in Encinitas, California, October 31, 2017

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Bicycles lay on a bike path after suspect Sayfullo Saipov killed 8 people with a pickup truck in New York City, October 31, 2017

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims of Tuesday's attack in New York City, November 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton )

Houston Astros players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in Los Angeles, November 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Rehearsal of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as "Battle of Beersheba" in Beersheba, Israel, October 30, 2017

(REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

A flock of seagulls flies over the Empire State Building in New York City, October 28, 2017

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

A cormorant flies over the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, November 2, 2017

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel, November 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

First lady Melania Trump hands out treats to children from military families at the White House in Washington, October 30, 2017

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Paul Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington, October 30, 2017

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President George H.W. Bush with President George W. Bush before game five of the World Series in Houston, October 29, 2017

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown flips over Detroit Lions Quandre Diggs during their NFL game in Detroit, October 29, 2017

(REUTERS/Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder Raymond Felton battle for a loose ball in Milwaukee, October 31, 2017

(REUTERS/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports )

Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes, Spain, November 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Juan Medina )

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, performs during a protest against the non-payment of salaries in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 31, 2017

(REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes )

Heavily armed police guard participants during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York City, October 31, 2017

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Residents look at flames from a burning barricade during a protests after election results were announced, in Nairobi, October 30, 2017

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A Rohingya refugee is helped out of the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay )

