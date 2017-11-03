The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

A remote controlled witch on a broom flies over a neighborhood on Halloween night in Encinitas, California, October 31, 2017 (REUTERS/Mike Blake) a-remote-controlled-witch-on-a-broom-flies-over-a-neighborhood-on-halloween-night-in-encinitas,-california,-october-31,-2017

Bicycles lay on a bike path after suspect Sayfullo Saipov killed 8 people with a pickup truck in New York City, October 31, 2017 (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) bicycles-lay-on-a-bike-path-after-suspect-sayfullo-saipov-killed-8-people-with-a-pickup-truck-in-new-york-city,-october-31,-2017

Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims of Tuesday's attack in New York City, November 1, 2017 (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton ) caroline-ventura-looks-down-at-flowers-she-laid-for-victims-of-tuesday's-attack-in-new-york-city,-november-1,-2017

Houston Astros players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in Los Angeles, November 1, 2017 (REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) houston-astros-players-celebrate-after-defeating-the-los-angeles-dodgers-in-the-world-series-in-los-angeles,-november-1,-2017

Rehearsal of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as "Battle of Beersheba" in Beersheba, Israel, October 30, 2017 (REUTERS/Amir Cohen) rehearsal-of-the-famous-world-war-one-cavalry-charge-known-as-"battle-of-beersheba"-in-beersheba,-israel,-october-30,-2017

A flock of seagulls flies over the Empire State Building in New York City, October 28, 2017 (FOX News/Gary Hershorn) a-flock-of-seagulls-flies-over-the-empire-state-building-in-new-york-city,-october-28,-2017

A cormorant flies over the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, November 2, 2017 (AP Photo/Michael Probst) a-cormorant-flies-over-the-main-river-in-frankfurt,-germany,-november-2,-2017

Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel, November 1, 2017 (REUTERS/Amir Cohen) youths-train-along-the-shore-of-the-mediterranean-sea-in-ashkelon,-israel,-november-1,-2017

First lady Melania Trump hands out treats to children from military families at the White House in Washington, October 30, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) -first-lady-melania-trump-hands-out-treats-to-children-from-military-families-at-the-white-house-in-washington,-october-30,-2017

Paul Manafort makes his way through television cameras as he walks from Federal District Court in Washington, October 30, 2017 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) paul-manafort-makes-his-way-through-television-cameras-as-he-walks-from-federal-district-court-in-washington,-october-30,-2017

President George H.W. Bush with President George W. Bush before game five of the World Series in Houston, October 29, 2017 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) president-george-h.w.-bush-with-president-george-w.-bush-before-game-five-of-the-world-series-in-houston,-october-29,-2017

Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown flips over Detroit Lions Quandre Diggs during their NFL game in Detroit, October 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) pittsburgh-steelers-antonio-brown-flips-over-detroit-lions-quandre-diggs-during-their-nfl-game-in-detroit,-october-29,-2017

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder Raymond Felton battle for a loose ball in Milwaukee, October 31, 2017 (REUTERS/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports ) milwaukee-bucks-giannis-antetokounmpo-and-oklahoma-city-thunder-raymond-felton-battle-for-a-loose-ball-in-milwaukee,-october-31,-2017

Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes, Spain, November 1, 2017 (REUTERS/Juan Medina ) colla-els-capgrossos-de-mataro-form-a-human-tower-called-'castell'-during-all-saints-day-in-vilafranca-del-penedes,-spain,-november-1,-2017

Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, performs during a protest against the non-payment of salaries in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 31, 2017 (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes ) prima-ballerina-deborah-ribeiro,-performs-during-a-protest-against-the-non-payment-of-salaries-in-rio-de-janeiro,-brazil-october-31,-2017

Heavily armed police guard participants during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York City, October 31, 2017 (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) heavily-armed-police-guard-participants-during-the-greenwich-village-halloween-parade-in-new-york-city,-october-31,-2017

Residents look at flames from a burning barricade during a protests after election results were announced, in Nairobi, October 30, 2017 (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) residents-look-at-flames-from-a-burning-barricade-during-a-protests-after-election-results-were-announced,-in-nairobi,-october-30,-2017