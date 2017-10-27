The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

A woman awaits the start of the Grand Procession of the Catrinas for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, October 22, 2017 (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A dog dressed as Oscar the Grouch takes part in the annual halloween dog parade in New York, October 21, 2017 (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Migrating Great White pelicans rest as they are fed at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel October 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The State House is surrounded by fall foliage in Augusta, Maine, October 23, 2017 (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Nepalese women hold coconuts and offer prayers to the setting sun on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Fans at the CAF Champions League semifinal match with Al Ahly vs Etoile du Sahel in Borg El Arab, Egypt, October 22, 2017 (REUTERS/Amr Dalsh)

Ushers in Tiananmen Square before the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party in Beijing, October 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17, 2017 (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

National Super Alliance supporters in Kenya's lakeside city of Kisumu, Kenya, burn tires in the streets October 25, 2017 (AP Photo)

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter in College Station, Texas, October 21, 2017 (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LA Dodgers' Logan Forsythe scores past Houston Astros Brian McCann in Game 2 of the World Series in Los Angeles, October 25, 2017 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in the fog in Foxborough, October 22, 2017 (REUTERS/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

People jump off a bridge attempting to set a world record in rope jumping, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22, 2017 (REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker)

Two Iceland horses play in their paddock in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand October 20, 2017 (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha )

The Olympic flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit during a ceremony in Ancient Olympia, Greece, October 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)

Police apprehend a Leeds United fan after their match against Leicester City in Leicester, Britain, October 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Darren Staples)