The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

Andrew Clark plays basketball on a mural placed on the ground to mark World Sight Day, in Vancouver, Canada, October 17, 2017 (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) andrew-clark-plays-basketball-on-a-mural-placed-on-the-ground-to-mark-world-sight-day,-in-vancouver,-canada,-october-17,-2017

Athletes start in the swim race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 14, 2017 (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) athletes-start-in-the-swim-race-at-the-ironman-world-championship-triathlon,-in-kailua-kona,-hawaii,-october-14,-2017

A silhouette of a pedestrian contrasts on an ancient wall in Pamplona, northern Spain, October 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) a-silhouette-of-a-pedestrian-contrasts-on-an-ancient-wall-in-pamplona,-northern-spain,-october-16,-2017

Homes destroyed from fires are seen from an aerial view in the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, Calif., October 11, 2017 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) homes-destroyed-from-fires-are-seen-from-an-aerial-view-in-the-coffey-park-neighborhood-in-santa-rosa,-calif.,-october-11,-2017

Afghan National Amy commandos take their position near a building during a military exercise in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 17, 2017 (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini) afghan-national-amy-commandos-take-their-position-near-a-building-during-a-military-exercise-in-kabul,-afghanistan,-october-17,-2017

A volunteer uses a water hose to fight a wild fire raging near houses in the outskirts of Obidos, Portugal, October 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Armando Franca) a-volunteer-uses-a-water-hose-to-fight-a-wild-fire-raging-near-houses-in-the-outskirts-of-obidos,-portugal,-october-16,-2017

Large waves crash as storm Ophelia approaches Porthleven in Cornwall, south west Britain, October 16, 2017 (REUTERS/Toby Melville) large-waves-crash-as-storm-ophelia-approaches-porthleven-in-cornwall,-south-west-britain,-october-16,-2017

People walk on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, October 14, 2017 (AP Photo/Bob Edme) people-walk-on-the-beach-in-biarritz,-southwestern-france,-october-14,-2017

Mykh, a 1.5-year-old great gray owl during a training session for taming wild animals in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17, 2017 (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin) mykh,-a-1.5-year-old-great-gray-owl-during-a-training-session-for-taming-wild-animals-in-krasnoyarsk,-russia,-october-17,-2017

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride atop military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa, Syria, October 17, 2017 (REUTERS/Erik De Castro) syrian-democratic-forces-fighters-ride-atop-military-vehicles-as-they-celebrate-victory-in-raqqa,-syria,-october-17,-2017

Somali security forces search for bodies near a destroyed building at the scene of a car bombing, in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2017 (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) somali-security-forces-search-for-bodies-near-a-destroyed-building-at-the-scene-of-a-car-bombing,-in-mogadishu,-somalia,-october-15,-2017

Rescuers stand near the wreckage of a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 14, 2017 (REUTERS/Luc Gnago ) rescuers-stand-near-the-wreckage-of-a-cargo-plane-after-it-crashed-in-the-sea-in-abidjan,-ivory-coast,-october-14,-2017

Hyde Park is bathed in a dull sepia light due to the remnants of Hurricane Orphelia dragging Sahara dust to London, October 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) hyde-park-is-bathed-in-a-dull-sepia-light-due-to-the-remnants-of-hurricane-orphelia-dragging-sahara-dust-to-london,-october-16,-2017

A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate in Beijing, October 17, 2017 (REUTERS/Aly Song) a-paramilitary-policeman-stands-guard-before-a-giant-portrait-of-chairman-mao-zedong-at-the-tiananmen-gate-in-beijing,-october-17,-2017

A foot of the new born Rohingya baby at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 15, 2017 (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra) a-foot-of-the-new-born-rohingya-baby-at-a-medical-center-in-kutupalong-refugees-camp-in-cox's-bazar,-bangladesh,-october-15,-2017

Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner after hitting a three RBI home run against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, October 15, 2017 (REUTERS/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) -los-angeles-dodgers-justin-turner-after-hitting-a-three-rbi-home-run-against-the-chicago-cubs-in-los-angeles,-october-15,-2017

A sign sits outside the Domaine Carneros Winery after a massive wildfire swept through the area in Santa Rosa, Calif., October 17, 2017 (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) a-sign-sits-outside-the-domaine-carneros-winery-after-a-massive-wildfire-swept-through-the-area-in-santa-rosa,-calif.,-october-17,-2017