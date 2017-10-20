Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
Andrew Clark plays basketball on a mural placed on the ground to mark World Sight Day, in Vancouver, Canada, October 17, 2017

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Athletes start in the swim race at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, October 14, 2017

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

A silhouette of a pedestrian contrasts on an ancient wall in Pamplona, northern Spain, October 16, 2017

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Homes destroyed from fires are seen from an aerial view in the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, Calif., October 11, 2017

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Afghan National Amy commandos take their position near a building during a military exercise in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 17, 2017

(AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

A volunteer uses a water hose to fight a wild fire raging near houses in the outskirts of Obidos, Portugal, October 16, 2017

(AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Large waves crash as storm Ophelia approaches Porthleven in Cornwall, south west Britain, October 16, 2017

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

People walk on the beach in Biarritz, southwestern France, October 14, 2017

(AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Mykh, a 1.5-year-old great gray owl during a training session for taming wild animals in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17, 2017

(REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride atop military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa, Syria, October 17, 2017

(REUTERS/Erik De Castro)

Somali security forces search for bodies near a destroyed building at the scene of a car bombing, in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2017

(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Rescuers stand near the wreckage of a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 14, 2017

(REUTERS/Luc Gnago )

Hyde Park is bathed in a dull sepia light due to the remnants of Hurricane Orphelia dragging Sahara dust to London, October 16, 2017

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate in Beijing, October 17, 2017

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

A foot of the new born Rohingya baby at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 15, 2017

(REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner after hitting a three RBI home run against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, October 15, 2017

(REUTERS/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

A sign sits outside the Domaine Carneros Winery after a massive wildfire swept through the area in Santa Rosa, Calif., October 17, 2017

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The sun sets behind a tree in the vineyard of Osthoffen, near the Vosges mountains, outside Strasbourg, France, October 17, 2017

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

