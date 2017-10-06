The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

People run for cover during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival after gunfire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas (David Becker/Getty Images) people-run-for-cover-during-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-after-gunfire-was-heard-on-october-1,-2017-in-las-vegas

The U.S. Capitol with flags at half-staff as the sun rises in Washington in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, October 3, 2017 (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) the-u.s.-capitol-with-flags-at-half-staff-as-the-sun-rises-in-washington-in-honor-of-the-victims-of-the-las-vegas-mass-shooting,-october-3,-2017

People attend a memorial service for Charleston Hartfield, who was killed during the mass shooting, in Las Vegas, October 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Chris Wattie) people-attend-a-memorial-service-for-charleston-hartfield,-who-was-killed-during-the-mass-shooting,-in-las-vegas,-october-5,-2017

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017 (REUTERS/Mike Blake) air-force-one-departs-las-vegas-past-the-broken-windows-on-the-mandalay-bay-hotel--in-las-vegas,-nevada,-october-4,-2017

President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd at Calvary Chapel, October 3, 2017, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) president-donald-trump-tosses-paper-towels-into-a-crowd-at-calvary-chapel,-october-3,-2017,-in-guaynabo,-puerto-rico

Giant panda cub Nuan Nuan, 2, plays with bamboo sticks at the Giant Panda Conservation Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 5, 2017 (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) giant-panda-cub-nuan-nuan,-2,-plays-with-bamboo-sticks-at-the-giant-panda-conservation-center-in-kuala-lumpur,-malaysia,-october-5,-2017

Paul Guest of Britain watches his team compete in a wheelchair basketball game during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 30, 2017 (REUTERS/Mark Blinch) paul-guest-of-britain-watches-his-team-compete-in-a-wheelchair-basketball-game-during-the-invictus-games-in-toronto,-september-30,-2017

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman as fireworks explode during the Vijaya Dashmi festival in Chandigarh, India, Sept. 30, 2017 (REUTERS/Ajay Verma) artists-dressed-as-hindu-gods-rama-and-laxman-as-fireworks-explode-during-the-vijaya-dashmi-festival-in-chandigarh,-india,-sept.-30,-2017

Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned referendum in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain October 1, 2017. (REUTERS/Juan Medina) spanish-civil-guard-officers-break-through-a-door-at-a-polling-station-for-the-banned-referendum-in-sant-julia-de-ramis,-spain-october-1,-2017.-

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival after gunfire was heard in Las Vegas, October 1, 2017 (David Becker/Getty Images) -people-scramble-for-shelter-at-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-after-gunfire-was-heard-in-las-vegas,-october-1,-2017

A candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 2, 2017 (REUTERS/Chris Wattie) a-candlelight-vigil-following-a-mass-shooting-at-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-in-las-vegas,-nevada,-october-2,-2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council in Chantilly, Virginia, October 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst ) secretary-of-state-rex-tillerson-at-the-first-meeting-of-the-u.s.-national-space-council-in-chantilly,-virginia,-october-5,-2017

Travis Pastrana jumps between two barges on the River Thames by the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, October 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Toby Melville) travis-pastrana-jumps-between-two-barges-on-the-river-thames-by-the-o2-arena-sports-venue-seen-behind,-in-london,-october-5,-2017

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Team Oracle aerobatics pilot Sean Tucker fly over San Francisco Bay ahead of Fleet Week, October 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Stephen Lam) u.s.-navy-blue-angels-and-team-oracle-aerobatics-pilot-sean-tucker-fly-over-san-francisco-bay-ahead-of-fleet-week,-october-5,-2017

A passenger plane, with a full Harvest moon behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, October 5, 2017 (REUTERS/Toby Melville) a-passenger-plane,-with-a-full-harvest-moon-behind,-makes-its-final-landing-approach-towards-heathrow-airport-in-london,-october-5,-2017

Mount Agung volcano is seen in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, October 4, 2017 (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) mount-agung-volcano-is-seen-in-karangasem,-bali,-indonesia,-october-4,-2017

Visitors contemplate "Dandelion Sculpture" at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden, in the village of Wisley, England, October 4, 2017 (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) visitors-contemplate-"dandelion-sculpture"-at-the-royal-horticultural-society-garden,-in-the-village-of-wisley,-england,-october-4,-2017