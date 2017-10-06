Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

People run for cover during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival after gunfire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

The U.S. Capitol with flags at half-staff as the sun rises in Washington in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, October 3, 2017

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

People attend a memorial service for Charleston Hartfield, who was killed during the mass shooting, in Las Vegas, October 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd at Calvary Chapel, October 3, 2017, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Giant panda cub Nuan Nuan, 2, plays with bamboo sticks at the Giant Panda Conservation Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 5, 2017

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Paul Guest of Britain watches his team compete in a wheelchair basketball game during the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 30, 2017

(REUTERS/Mark Blinch)

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman as fireworks explode during the Vijaya Dashmi festival in Chandigarh, India, Sept. 30, 2017

(REUTERS/Ajay Verma)

Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned referendum in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain October 1, 2017.

(REUTERS/Juan Medina)

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival after gunfire was heard in Las Vegas, October 1, 2017

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A candlelight vigil following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 2, 2017

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council in Chantilly, Virginia, October 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

Travis Pastrana jumps between two barges on the River Thames by the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, October 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Team Oracle aerobatics pilot Sean Tucker fly over San Francisco Bay ahead of Fleet Week, October 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

A passenger plane, with a full Harvest moon behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, October 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Mount Agung volcano is seen in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, October 4, 2017

(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Visitors contemplate "Dandelion Sculpture" at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden, in the village of Wisley, England, October 4, 2017

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A pair of cowboy boots outside the concert venue in Las Vegas that saw U.S.'s worst mass shooting on October 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)

The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

More From Our Sponsors