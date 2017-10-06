Photos : A season of storms
A look at the 2017 storm season as Tropical Storm Nate threatens the Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Houses damaged by a mudslide during heavy rains of Tropical Storm Nate that affects the country in San Jose, Costa Rica, October 5, 2017
( REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate)
A resident look at damage caused by heavy rains of Tropical Storm Nate on Masachapa river in Managua, Nicaragua October 5,2017
(REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas)
Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, September 28, 2017
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
People rest outside a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico September 22, 2017
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins )
Juan Carlos Melendez in his damaged home hit by Hurricane Maria in Catano, southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico September 21, 2017
(REUTERS/Alvin Baez)
Roberto Figueroa Caballero sits on a small table in his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 5, 2017
(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A destroyed home from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands, September 21, 2017
(REUTERS/Jonathan Drake)
Hurricane Irma is seen with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean, September 7, 2017
(NOAA via AP)
Storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten, September 6, 2017
(Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)
The ocean batters homes during Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten, September 6, 2017
(Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry via AP)
Boats are seen at a marina in Coconut Grove as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida, in Miami, Florida, September 10, 2017
(REUTERS/Carlos Barria )
A stranded manatee during Hurricane Irma in Manatee County, Fla., September 10, 2017
(Michael Sechler via AP)
Floodwaters surround Gilbert's Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Key Largo, Fla., September 11, 2017
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
People walk through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, September 10, 2017
(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston, August 29, 2017
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Highways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow in Houston, August 29, 2017
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Evacuees wade down a flooded section of Interstate 610 as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston, August 27, 2017
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A man wades through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey while helping evacuate a boy in Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)
Michael Saghian helps remove items damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey from his home in Houston, August 30, 2017
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A man standing in the doorway of his flooded home responds to an evacuation offer in Houston, August 28, 2017
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
