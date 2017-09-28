The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise speaks on House floor for the first time since he was badly wounded in the June, September 28, 2017 (FOX News)

Rescue dog Frida while working after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, September 22, 2017 (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile, September 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza )

Ruby Rodriguez wades across the San Lorenzo Morovis river with her family in Morovis, Puerto Rico, September 27, 2017 (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

Alan Larson stands on a picnic table as he takes a picture of the sunset along Mission Beach, September 25, 2017 (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"Castellers de Barcelona" form a human tower during the festival of the patron saint of Barcelona "The Virgin of Mercy" September 23, 2017 (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

Neighbors sit on a couch outside their destroyed homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, September 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives for his weekly general audience, at the Vatican, September 27, 2017 (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

President Donald Trump at a meeting with members of the House Ways and Means committee at the White House, September 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar swaps shirts with Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben after their match in Paris, France, September 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle arrive at a wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, September 25, 2017 (AP Photos/Nathan Denette-The Canadian Press)

Bangladeshis walk on the beach at sunset in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 22, 2017 (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A powerful explosion is seen in the ammunition depot at a military base in Kalynivka, west of Kiev, Ukraine, September 27, 2017 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A performance with the Flyboard at the shore of the Lake Geneva in Montreux, Switzerland, September 24, 2017 (AP Photos/Christian Merz-Keystone)

Models Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen at Milan Fashion Week, September 22, 2017 (REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini)