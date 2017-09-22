Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
Members of the cavalry rehearse before the king delivers his speech from the throne in Scheveningen, Netherlands, September 18, 2017

(REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters)

Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, September 20, 2017

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People stand beside a big wave on a waterfront as Typhoon Talim approaches in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, September 14, 2017

(REUTERS)

Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in Saint John Bay in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 16, 2017

(REUTERS/Jonathan Drake)

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatic team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2017

(REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)

A child walks through the color-lit fountain in Nice, France, September 20, 2017

(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard )

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 20, 2017

(REUTERS/Max Rossi)

A woman makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria approaches the coast of Bavaro, Dominican Republic, September 20, 2017

(AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)

Rescue workers search for survivors at an apartment building after an earthquake in Mexico City, September 21, 2017

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A destroyed home is seen from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands, September 21, 2017

(REUTERS/Jonathan Drake)

Visitors reach for the first mugs of beer during the opening day of the 184th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, September 16, 2017

(REUTERS/Michael Dalder )

Models parade at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2018 show during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 21, 2017

(REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

President Donald Trump attends a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 18, 2017

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Florida's Tyrie Cleveland catches the game winning touchdown pass beside Tennessee's Micah Abernathy, in Gainesville, September 16, 2017

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen collides with teammate Sebastian Vettel at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, September 17, 2017

(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

Horses are ridden early in the morning in Hyde Park in London, September 20, 2017

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

People look at the sunrise from their campsite on the Appalachian Trail in Beans Purchase, N.H., September 17, 2017

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A man walks his dog as the sun sets in a park in Frankfurt, Germany, September 18, 2017

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

