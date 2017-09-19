Fox News
Photos: 7.1 magnitude earthquake kills more than 200 in Mexico
The earthquake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Wednesday

(REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Families fearing aftershocks prepare to sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A woman walks past a collapsed building after a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Tuesday

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A car stands crushed by rubble after a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Tuesday

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an earthquake in Mexico, Tuesday

(AP Photo/Pablo Ramos)

Men hug, crying with joy, as they reunite hours after an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rescue workers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday

(AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)

A damaged car is seen outside a building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday

(REUTERS/Claudia Daut)

A woman speaks on her cell phone as people evacuated from office building

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A woman in a wheelchair is evacuated from a clinic

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

People remove debris on top of a collapsed building

(REUTERS/Claudia Daut)

Volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A woman is comforted after an earthquake in Mexico City

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A construction worker searches a building that collapsed

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Patients lie on their hospital beds after being evacuated

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

