TERRORISM

More than a dozen injured in 'terrorist' incident at London subway station
At least 22 people were injured at a London subway station on Friday after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident.
London Terror

A bucket burns at a London subway station that police say was caused by an explosion (left). People leave a packed London sudway station after a "terrorist incident" on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
(@Alex Littlefield via AP)

Map shows a "terrorist incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in London on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

(AP)

This is an image made from video showing burning items in underground train at the scene of an explosion in London Friday

(Sylvain Pennec via AP)

A fire on a plastic bucket burns at southwest London subway station after an explosion.

(@RRigs via AP)

An injured woman is assisted by a police officer in west London after an explosion on a London Underground train

(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

A woman reacts outside Parsons Green subway station in London.

(REUTERS/Kevin Coombs )

Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green subway station in London.

(REUTERS/Kevin Coombs )

Deputy Chief Constable Adrian Hanstock of the British Transport Police makes a statement to the media

(REUTERS/Luke MacGregor )

