The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

Flamingos take refuge in a shelter ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Irma at the zoo in Miami, Florida, Sept. 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Adrees Latif) flamingos-take-refuge-in-a-shelter-ahead-of-the-expected-landfall-of-hurricane-irma-at-the-zoo-in-miami,-florida,-sept.-9,-2017

Jean Chatelier in a flooded street from Hurricane Irma after retrieving his uniform from his house in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 12, 2017 (AP Photo/David Goldman) jean-chatelier-in-a-flooded-street-from-hurricane-irma-after-retrieving-his-uniform-from-his-house-in-fort-myers,-fla.,-sept.-12,-2017

A stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., after waters receded from the Florida bay as Hurricane Irma approached, Sept. 10, 2017 (Michael Sechler via AP) a-stranded-manatee-in-manatee-county,-fla.,-after-waters-receded-from-the-florida-bay-as-hurricane-irma-approached,-sept.-10,-2017

The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Sept. 13, 2017 (NASA/Bill Ingalls) the-soyuz-ms-06-spacecraft-launches-from-the-baikonur-cosmodrome-in-kazakhstan,-sept.-13,-2017

Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Sept. 13, 2017 (REUTERS/Steve Marcus) lightning-strikes-behind-las-vegas-strip-casinos-as-a-thunderstorm-passes-through-las-vegas,-sept.-13,-2017

A helicopter and birds fly through the annual Tribute in Light, in New York City, Sept. 11, 2017 (FOX News/ Gary Hershorn) a-helicopter-and-birds-fly-through-the-annual-tribute-in-light,-in-new-york-city,-sept.-11,-2017

A rainbow forms over the London Eye, Britain, Sept. 11, 2017 (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls) a-rainbow-forms-over-the-london-eye,-britain,-sept.-11,-2017

People wave esteladas or independence flags, during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 11, 2017 (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) people-wave-esteladas-or-independence-flags,-during-the-catalan-national-day-in-barcelona,-spain,-sept.-11,-2017

People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sept. 10, 2017 (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) people-move-through-flooded-streets-in-havana-after-the-passage-of-hurricane-irma,-in-cuba,-sept.-10,-2017

The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents take photographs in Hillsborough Bay in Tampa, Florida, Sept. 10, 2017 (REUTERS/Adrees Latif) the-tampa-skyline-is-seen-in-the-background-as-local-residents-take-photographs-in-hillsborough-bay-in-tampa,-florida,-sept.-10,-2017

A reveler is tossed in the air during the 6th annual "Day of Colors" in Thermi, Greece, Sept. 10, 2017 (REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis) a-reveler-is-tossed-in-the-air-during-the-6th-annual-"day-of-colors"-in-thermi,-greece,-sept.-10,-2017

Cheerleaders perform at a European Championships EuroBasket 2017 quarterfinals match in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 12, 2017 (REUTERS/Murad Sezer) cheerleaders-perform-at-a-european-championships-eurobasket-2017-quarterfinals-match-in--istanbul,-turkey,-sept.-12,-2017

Sloane Stephens kisses the trophy after defeating Madison Keys in the US Open women's final in New York, Sept. 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Mike Segar) -sloane-stephens-kisses-the-trophy-after-defeating-madison-keys-in-the-us-open-women's-final-in-new-york,-sept.-9,-2017

Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon dives over Denver Broncos Justin Simmons for a touchdown in Denver, Sept. 11, 2017 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) los-angeles-chargers-melvin-gordon-dives-over-denver-broncos-justin-simmons-for-a-touchdown-in-denver,-sept.-11,-2017

Pope Francis smiles with a bruise on his face after he knocked his head on the popemobile, in Cartagena, Colombia, Sept. 10, 2017 (Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via AP) pope-francis-smiles-with-a-bruise-on-his-face-after-he-knocked-his-head-on-the-popemobile,-in-cartagena,-colombia,-sept.-10,-2017

Japan's Self-Defence Force's honor guard prepare for a ceremony for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 11, 2017 (REUTERS/Toru Hanai) japan's-self-defence-force's-honor-guard-prepare-for-a-ceremony-for-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-in-tokyo,-japan,-sept.-11,-2017

Baby Sumatran orangutans rescued by border officials after arriving at a wildlife center at Ratchaburi province in Thailand, Sept. 13, 2017 (REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa) baby-sumatran-orangutans-rescued-by-border-officials-after-arriving-at-a-wildlife-center-at-ratchaburi-province-in-thailand,-sept.-13,-2017