The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
Flamingos take refuge in a shelter ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Irma at the zoo in Miami, Florida, Sept. 9, 2017

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

Jean Chatelier in a flooded street from Hurricane Irma after retrieving his uniform from his house in Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 12, 2017

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

A stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., after waters receded from the Florida bay as Hurricane Irma approached, Sept. 10, 2017

(Michael Sechler via AP)

The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Sept. 13, 2017

(NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Sept. 13, 2017

(REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

A helicopter and birds fly through the annual Tribute in Light, in New York City, Sept. 11, 2017

(FOX News/ Gary Hershorn)

A rainbow forms over the London Eye, Britain, Sept. 11, 2017

(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

People wave esteladas or independence flags, during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 11, 2017

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sept. 10, 2017

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents take photographs in Hillsborough Bay in Tampa, Florida, Sept. 10, 2017

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

A reveler is tossed in the air during the 6th annual "Day of Colors" in Thermi, Greece, Sept. 10, 2017

(REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis)

Cheerleaders perform at a European Championships EuroBasket 2017 quarterfinals match in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 12, 2017

(REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

Sloane Stephens kisses the trophy after defeating Madison Keys in the US Open women's final in New York, Sept. 9, 2017

(REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon dives over Denver Broncos Justin Simmons for a touchdown in Denver, Sept. 11, 2017

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Pope Francis smiles with a bruise on his face after he knocked his head on the popemobile, in Cartagena, Colombia, Sept. 10, 2017

(Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via AP)

Japan's Self-Defence Force's honor guard prepare for a ceremony for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 11, 2017

(REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

Baby Sumatran orangutans rescued by border officials after arriving at a wildlife center at Ratchaburi province in Thailand, Sept. 13, 2017

(REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa)

A visitor takes a photo of a blazing Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 13, 2017

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

