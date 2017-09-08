Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
The moon rises above the Statue of Liberty in New York City, September 4, 2017

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson of NASA near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 3, 2017

(NASA/Bill Ingalls)

South Korea's Hyunmoo II ballistic missile is fired during an exercise at an undisclosed location in South Korea, September 4, 2017

(South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

The Frecce Tricolori flies over the track before the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy, September 3, 2017

(REUTERS/Max Rossi )

The Eagle Creek wildfire burns as golfers play at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington, September 4, 2017

(REUTERS/Kristi McCluer)

GOES-16 satellite image shows Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, September 7, 2017

(NOAA via AP)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet people impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, September 2, 2017

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Jenny Killingsworth and Janeah Tieman, 10, help clean up a home damaged by floodwaters in Houston, September 4, 2017

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Craig Bolleson hugs his friend in his burned out home in the Sunland-Tujunga section of Los Angeles, September 4

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Juan Negron in front of his damaged property, after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Culebra, Puerto Rico, September 7

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London, September 7, 2017

(REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool)

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh into the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, India, September 5, 2017

(REUTERS/Amit Dave)

A man walks along the beach at sunrise ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., September 8, 2017

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

A woman poses with her tattoo during the Shanghai Tattoo Extreme & Body Art Expo 2017 in Shanghai, China September 2, 2017

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

German Oliver Struempfel sets a world record carrying 1-liter beer mugs over a distance of 131 feet 3 inches in Abensberg, Germany, September 3, 2017

(REUTERS/Michael Dalder)

Kansas City Chiefs Kareem Hunt eludes New England Patriots Cassius Marsh scoring a touchdown in Foxborough, Mass., September 7, 2017

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Man is engulfed in flames at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada,September 2, 2017

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart )

The sun rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City, September 2, 2017

(FOX News/ Gary Hershorn)

