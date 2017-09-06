Iran's street life - in pictures
Imam Mosque, Isfahan, Iran
Early morning in the Iranian capital of Tehran
Golestan Palace
Tehran's Golestan Palace, a famed ornate royal palace with ornate decor and lush gardens and fountains built around 1524 as part of the Safavid dynasty's "citadel." It was host to deluxe royal receptions during the Pahlavi era, prior to the 1979 revolution.
Delicately crafted statues in the Golestan Palace, Tehran
Golestan Palace, Tehran
Streets of Tehran, Iran
Weapons
A gun and knife store tucked into a quiet side street in the Iranian city of Isfahan, capital of Isfahan province, situated 280 miles south of Tehran. The weapons are described as "training" for hunting in the woods.
A gun and knife store tucked into a quiet side street in the Iranian city of Isfahan, capital of Isfahan province.
Coffee shop
Coffee shops and tea houses, both traditional and modern, remain staples of Iranian culture to sit and read alone or meet with friends.
Bazaar
Isfahan's ancient Bazaar, one of the oldest markets in the Middle East, dating back to the 17th century, filled with craftsmen, gold merchants and carpet sellers.
Isfahan's Imam Mosque
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Isfahan's Imam Mosque in the Naghsh-e Jahan Square completed construction in 1629 and is currently undergoing intricate repairs and preservation.
Horse and carriage taking visitors from one side of Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Square to the other
Lotfollah Mosque
Isfahan's Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, deemed an Iranian architecture masterpiece dating back to the Safavid Empire and completed in 1619. Reza Shah ordered repairs on it during the 1920s.
Ancient bazaar in Isfahan, Iran
Khaju Bridge
Si-o-se-pol and Khaju Bridges date back to the 17th century. They not only connect Isfahan's city center but also serve as meeting places for the young and old.
Many tea houses are adorned with small libraries, featuring texts in Persian, English and French
Families meet for picnics beneath the bridge, often bringing food, musical instruments and the water pipe known as a hookah or shisha
Isfahan's carpet sellers offer tea and extensive educational lessons in the types of fabrics and history of each hand-woven rug
Man praying inside the ancient Jameh Mosque in Yazd, completed in the 14th century
Golestan Palace
Ice Cream
Traditional Iranian ice cream, "Bastan Sonnati," a summer staple, is often made with saffron as well as rose water, and topped with local nuts.
Armenian Church
Inside the Armenian Church known as Vank Cathedral, or the Holy Savior Cathedral, in the quiet Jolfa district of Isfahan dating back to the 17th century.
The ancient town of Yazd, capital of Yazd province located 390 miles southeast of Tehran
Motorcycles outside Jameh Mosque, Yazd
Persian Sufi
The tomb of the esteemed Persian Sufi and mystical poet, Hafez, in the Fars capital of Shiraz located some 600 miles south of Tehran.
Popular art and tea house near the Hafez tomb in Shiraz, Fars
Summer mornings in Shiraz
Time of the Shah
The World War ll style trains, referred to as "time of the Shah" trains by locals, make the slow but serene 16-hour overnight journey from Shiraz to Tehran.
Tehran Railway Station, with pictures of the Grand Ayatollahs
Local Tehran bakers prepare the traditional wheat and meat porridge breakfast known as Hakeem
Summer mornings remain quiet in Tehran, with much of the activity sweeping to life in the late afternoon as temperatures drop
Young boys working to restore ancient villages in Yazd province, Iran
Parks in Esfahan lined with religious signs
Man doing crafts inside his shop in Isfahan
Small child peeking from her home in Yazd
Man selling goods on the streets of Tehran
Markets of Isfahan
Old City of Yazd
Children playing soccer at sunset in Yazd
