Iran's street life - in pictures

">

Imam Mosque, Isfahan, Iran (Fox News)

Early morning in the Iranian capital of Tehran (Fox News) early-morning-in-the-iranian-capital-of-tehran

Golestan Palace Tehran's Golestan Palace, a famed ornate royal palace with ornate decor and lush gardens and fountains built around 1524 as part of the Safavid dynasty's "citadel." It was host to deluxe royal receptions during the Pahlavi era, prior to the 1979 revolution.

(Fox News)

Delicately crafted statues in the Golestan Palace, Tehran (Fox News)

Golestan Palace, Tehran (Fox News)

Streets of Tehran, Iran (Fox News)

Weapons A gun and knife store tucked into a quiet side street in the Iranian city of Isfahan, capital of Isfahan province, situated 280 miles south of Tehran. The weapons are described as "training" for hunting in the woods.

(Fox News)

A gun and knife store tucked into a quiet side street in the Iranian city of Isfahan, capital of Isfahan province. (Fox News)

Coffee shop Coffee shops and tea houses, both traditional and modern, remain staples of Iranian culture to sit and read alone or meet with friends. (Fox News)

Bazaar Isfahan's ancient Bazaar, one of the oldest markets in the Middle East, dating back to the 17th century, filled with craftsmen, gold merchants and carpet sellers.

(Fox News)

Isfahan's Imam Mosque A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Isfahan's Imam Mosque in the Naghsh-e Jahan Square completed construction in 1629 and is currently undergoing intricate repairs and preservation.

(Fox News)

Horse and carriage taking visitors from one side of Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Square to the other (Fox News)

Lotfollah Mosque Isfahan's Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, deemed an Iranian architecture masterpiece dating back to the Safavid Empire and completed in 1619. Reza Shah ordered repairs on it during the 1920s.

(Fox News)

Ancient bazaar in Isfahan, Iran (Fox News)

Khaju Bridge Si-o-se-pol and Khaju Bridges date back to the 17th century. They not only connect Isfahan's city center but also serve as meeting places for the young and old. (Fox News)

Many tea houses are adorned with small libraries, featuring texts in Persian, English and French (Fox News)

Families meet for picnics beneath the bridge, often bringing food, musical instruments and the water pipe known as a hookah or shisha (Fox News)

Isfahan's carpet sellers offer tea and extensive educational lessons in the types of fabrics and history of each hand-woven rug (Fox News)

Man praying inside the ancient Jameh Mosque in Yazd, completed in the 14th century (Fox News)

(Fox News)

Ice Cream Traditional Iranian ice cream, "Bastan Sonnati," a summer staple, is often made with saffron as well as rose water, and topped with local nuts. (Fox News) ice-cream

Armenian Church Inside the Armenian Church known as Vank Cathedral, or the Holy Savior Cathedral, in the quiet Jolfa district of Isfahan dating back to the 17th century. (Fox News) armenian-church

The ancient town of Yazd, capital of Yazd province located 390 miles southeast of Tehran (Fox News) the-ancient-town-of-yazd,-capital-of-yazd-province-located-390-miles-southeast-of-tehran-

Motorcycles outside Jameh Mosque, Yazd (Fox News) motorcycles-outside-jameh-mosque,-yazd

Persian Sufi The tomb of the esteemed Persian Sufi and mystical poet, Hafez, in the Fars capital of Shiraz located some 600 miles south of Tehran. (Fox News) persian-sufi-

Popular art and tea house near the Hafez tomb in Shiraz, Fars (Fox News) popular-art-and-tea-house-near-the-hafez-tomb-in-shiraz,-fars

Summer mornings in Shiraz (Fox News) summer-mornings-in-shiraz

Time of the Shah The World War ll style trains, referred to as "time of the Shah" trains by locals, make the slow but serene 16-hour overnight journey from Shiraz to Tehran. (Fox News) time-of-the-shah

Tehran Railway Station, with pictures of the Grand Ayatollahs (Fox News) tehran-railway-station,-with-pictures-of-the-grand-ayatollahs

Local Tehran bakers prepare the traditional wheat and meat porridge breakfast known as Hakeem (Fox News) local-tehran-bakers-prepare-the-traditional-wheat-and-meat-porridge-breakfast-known-as-hakeem

Summer mornings remain quiet in Tehran, with much of the activity sweeping to life in the late afternoon as temperatures drop (Fox News) summer-mornings-remain-quiet-in-tehran,-with-much-of-the-activity-sweeping-to-life-in-the-late-afternoon-as-temperatures-drop

Young boys working to restore ancient villages in Yazd province, Iran (Fox News) young-boys-working-to-restore-ancient-villages-in-yazd-province,-iran

Parks in Esfahan lined with religious signs (Fox News) parks-in-esfahan-lined-with-religious-signs

Man doing crafts inside his shop in Isfahan (Fox News) man-doing-crafts-inside-his-shop-in-isfahan

Small child peeking from her home in Yazd (Fox News) small-child-peeking-from-her-home-in-yazd

Man selling goods on the streets of Tehran (Fox News) man-selling-goods-on-the-streets-of-tehran

Markets of Isfahan (Fox News) markets-of-isfahan

Old City of Yazd (Fox News) old-city-of-yazd