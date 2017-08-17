Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
A baby orangutan with its mother Padana at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, August 15

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., August 12

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)

President Donald Trump answers questions as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, August 15

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

People flee after a van crashed into a summer crowd of residents and tourists on the Las Ramblas, in Bacelona, Spain, August 17

(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

Injured are helped by responders after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP)

King Felipe and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy observe a minute of silence in Placa de Catalunya, August 18

(REUTERS/Sergio Perez )

Ice navigator Nigel Greenwood aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 13

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Indian youth form a pyramid to break the "Dahi handi," an earthen pot filled with curd at the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India, August 15

(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen on small screens as participants listen to his speech in Seoul, South Korea, August 15

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People rehearse for a traditional Saman dance in Gayo Lues District, Aceh province, Indonesia, August 12

(REUTERS/Antara Foto-Irwansyah Putra)

Paris Saint Germain soccer team striker Neymar Jr kicks a ball on the top of the "Broken Chair" sculpture in Geneva, Switzerland, August 15

(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

Usain Bolt of Jamaica falls during the World Athletics Championships men’s 4 x 100 meters relay final in London, August 12

(REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 15

(REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis )

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie lights candles to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his death in Memphis, August 15

(REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht )

An RAF parachute display descends as part of a ceremony for the Queen's Baton Relay in Brize Norton, Britain, August 16

(REUTERS/Neil Hall)

Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during a daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, August 14

(REUTERS)

A man wields a stick as his flock of domesticated pigeons fly atop the roof of his house in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, August 16

(REUTERS/Parwiz)

A farmer walks along paddy fields in Sindhuli district, Nepal, August 15

(REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

A streaker runs across the track at the World Athletics Championships in London Stadium, Britain, August 5

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach )

World Athletics Championships, Men's Long Jump at London Stadium in Britain, August 4

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

A fan makes a catch after Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce lost his bat during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto, August 14

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

