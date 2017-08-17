The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

A baby orangutan with its mother Padana at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, August 15 (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) a-baby-orangutan-with-its-mother-padana-at-the-zoo-in-leipzig,-germany,-august-15

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., August 12 (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP) people-fly-into-the-air-as-a-vehicle-drives-into-a-group-of-protesters-at-a-white-nationalist-rally-in-charlottesville,-va.,-august-12

President Donald Trump answers questions as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, August 15 (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque) president-donald-trump-answers-questions-as-he-talks-to-the-media-in-the-lobby-of-trump-tower-in-new-york,-august-15

People flee after a van crashed into a summer crowd of residents and tourists on the Las Ramblas, in Bacelona, Spain, August 17 (AP Photo/Oriol Duran) people-flee-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-summer-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-the-las-ramblas,-in-bacelona,-spain,-august-17

Injured are helped by responders after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17 (AP) injured-are-helped-by-responders--after-a-white-van-jumped-the-sidewalk-in-the-historic-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17

King Felipe and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy observe a minute of silence in Placa de Catalunya, August 18 (REUTERS/Sergio Perez ) king-felipe-and-prime-minister-mariano-rajoy-observe-a-minute-of-silence-in-placa-de-catalunya,-august-18

Ice navigator Nigel Greenwood aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 13 (AP Photo/David Goldman) ice-navigator-nigel-greenwood-aboard-the-finnish-icebreaker-msv-nordica-in-the-canadian-arctic-archipelago,-july-13

Indian youth form a pyramid to break the "Dahi handi," an earthen pot filled with curd at the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India, August 15 (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) indian-youth-form-a-pyramid-to-break-the-"dahi-handi,"-an-earthen-pot-filled-with-curd-at-the-janmashtami-festival-in-mumbai,-india,-august-15

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen on small screens as participants listen to his speech in Seoul, South Korea, August 15 (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) south-korean-president-moon-jae-in-is-seen-on-small-screens-as-participants-listen-to-his-speech-in-seoul,-south-korea,-august-15

People rehearse for a traditional Saman dance in Gayo Lues District, Aceh province, Indonesia, August 12 (REUTERS/Antara Foto-Irwansyah Putra) people-rehearse-for-a-traditional-saman-dance-in-gayo-lues-district,-aceh-province,-indonesia,-august-12

Paris Saint Germain soccer team striker Neymar Jr kicks a ball on the top of the "Broken Chair" sculpture in Geneva, Switzerland, August 15 (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) paris-saint-germain-soccer-team-striker-neymar-jr-kicks-a-ball-on-the-top-of-the-"broken-chair"-sculpture-in-geneva,-switzerland,-august-15

Usain Bolt of Jamaica falls during the World Athletics Championships men’s 4 x 100 meters relay final in London, August 12 (REUTERS/Matthew Childs) usain-bolt-of-jamaica-falls-during-the-world-athletics-championships-men’s-4-x-100-meters-relay-final-in-london,-august-12

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 15 (REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis ) a-firefighting-helicopter-makes-a-water-drop-as-a-wildfire-burns-near-the-village-of-metochi,-north-of-athens,-greece,-august-15

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie lights candles to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his death in Memphis, August 15 (REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht ) elvis-presley's-daughter-lisa-marie-lights-candles-to-commemorate-the-40th-anniversary-of-his-death-in-memphis,-august-15

An RAF parachute display descends as part of a ceremony for the Queen's Baton Relay in Brize Norton, Britain, August 16 (REUTERS/Neil Hall) an-raf-parachute-display-descends-as-part-of-a-ceremony-for-the-queen's-baton-relay-in-brize-norton,-britain,-august-16

Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during a daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, August 14 (REUTERS) pigs-are-herded-off-a-platform-into-water-by-breeders-during-a-daily-exercise-at-a-pig-farm-in-shenyang,-liaoning-province,-china,-august-14

A man wields a stick as his flock of domesticated pigeons fly atop the roof of his house in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, August 16 (REUTERS/Parwiz) a-man-wields-a-stick-as-his-flock-of-domesticated-pigeons-fly-atop-the-roof-of-his-house-in-nangarhar-province,-afghanistan,-august-16

A farmer walks along paddy fields in Sindhuli district, Nepal, August 15 (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar) a-farmer-walks-along-paddy-fields-in-sindhuli-district,-nepal,-august-15

Ice navigator Nigel Greenwood aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 13 (AP Photo/David Goldman) ice-navigator-nigel-greenwood-aboard-the-finnish-icebreaker-msv-nordica-in-the-canadian-arctic-archipelago,-july-13

A streaker runs across the track at the World Athletics Championships in London Stadium, Britain, August 5 (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach ) a-streaker-runs-across-the-track-at-the-world-athletics-championships-in-london-stadium,-britain,-august-5

World Athletics Championships, Men's Long Jump at London Stadium in Britain, August 4 (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez) world-athletics-championships,-men's-long-jump-at-london-stadium-in-britain,-august-4