Terror attack in Barcelona
Dozens injured after van rams into crowd at popular tourist plaza on Las Ramblas
An injured person is carried after a van crashed into a summer crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

People flee after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

A person is treated after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

A man is treated after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

People are helped after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

People help an injured woman after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

A file photo of the Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain

(REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Police keep people back after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A police officer after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

