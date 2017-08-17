Terror attack in Barcelona
Dozens injured after van rams into crowd at popular tourist plaza on Las Ramblas
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
An injured person is carried after a van crashed into a summer crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)
an-injured-person-is-carried-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-summer-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17
People flee after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)
people-flee-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17
A person is treated after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)
a-person-is-treated-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17
A man is treated after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)
a-man-is-treated-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17
People are helped after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)
people-are-helped-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17
People help an injured woman after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Oriol Duran)
people-help-an-injured-woman-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17
A file photo of the Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain
(REUTERS/Albert Gea)
a-file-photo-of-the-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-spain
Police keep people back after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
police-keep-people-back-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17
A police officer after a van crashed into a crowd of residents and tourists on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, August 17
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
a-police-officer-after-a-van-crashed-into-a-crowd-of-residents-and-tourists-on-las-ramblas-in-barcelona,-august-17