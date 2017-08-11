Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Air Force

Guam guarded by lethal air power
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, under the command of U.S. Pacific Air Forces, joined their counterparts from the Republic of Korea and Japanese air forces in sequenced bilateral missions, August 7.
">

U.S. Air Force B-1B joined by Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets.

(Courtesy photo/U.S. Air Force)

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Aug. 7, 2017.

(Courtesy photo/U.S. Air Force)

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2017.

(U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer prepares to take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 7, 2017.

(U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, August 7, 2017

(U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis)

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts an inflight refueling, Aug. 7, 2017.

(U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis)

Guam guarded by lethal air power

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, under the command of U.S. Pacific Air Forces, joined their counterparts from the Republic of Korea and Japanese air forces in sequenced bilateral missions, August 7.

More From Our Sponsors