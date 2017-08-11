Guam guarded by lethal air power

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, under the command of U.S. Pacific Air Forces, joined their counterparts from the Republic of Korea and Japanese air forces in sequenced bilateral missions, August 7.

U.S. Air Force B-1B joined by Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets. (Courtesy photo/U.S. Air Force) u.s.-air-force-b-1b-joined-by-japan-air-self-defense-force-fighter-jets.-

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Aug. 7, 2017. (Courtesy photo/U.S. Air Force) u.s.-air-force-b-1b-lancers-assigned-to-the-37th-expeditionary-bomb-squadron,-aug.-7,-2017.-

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger) u.s.-air-force-b-1b-lancers-assigned-to-the-37th-expeditionary-bomb-squadron,-deployed-from-ellsworth-air-force-base,-south-dakota,-aug.-7,-2017.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer prepares to take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger) a-u.s.-air-force-b-1b-lancer-prepares-to-take-off-from-andersen-air-force-base,-guam,-aug.-7,-2017.-

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, August 7, 2017 (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis) u.s.-air-force-b-1b-lancer-flying-in-the-vicinity-of-kyushu,-japan,-august-7,-2017-