The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during their UEFA Super Cup final soccer match against Real Madrid in Skopje, August 8

(AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

The moon rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on August 8

(Gary Hershorn/FOX News)

A man practices flyboarding near the village of Olenevka, Crimea, August 5

(REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov)

Huang Changzhou of China in the men's long jump competition at the World Athletics Championships in London, August 4

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

A competitor takes part in the annual international waterfall jumping competition in Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 5

(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

A boy enjoy the waves during sunset on an embankment in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, August 9

(REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov)

Samburu tribesman wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya, August 8

(REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic)

Karsten Warholm of Norway after winning the men's 400 meters hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in London, August 9

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China, August 5

(REUTERS)

A mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square supporting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, August 9

(REUTERS/KCNA)

Revelers dance during the 23rd Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, August 5

(REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

A woman dances in the street during a celebration in honor of Saint Esteban in the village of Arguedas, Spain, August 7

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Dulne Brutus of Haiti walks in Champlain, New York to a border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, Canada, August 7

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

United States' Justin Gatlin wins the 100m final ahead of Usain Bolt at the World Athletics Championships in London, August 5

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A worker of Peshawar Electric Supply Company climbs up a high-voltage pylon in Peshawar, Pakistan, August 7

(REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)

A woman stands in an art installation titled "Infinity Room" at The Future of Today Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing, August 9

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People reach for bubbles during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, at Harbour City mall in Hong Kong, China, August 4

(REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael Zoo in Mechelen, Belgium, August 9

(REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)

