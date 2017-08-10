North Koreans rally in Pyongyang
Tens of thousands rally in Pyongyang to show support for leader Kim Jong-un
Tens of thousands rally to show support for their rejection of the United Nations' latest round of sanctions in Pyongyang, August 9, 2017
(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
A mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square to show support for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Pyongyang, August 9
(REUTERS/KCNA)
North Koreans rally at Kim Il Sung Square carrying placards in a show of support for leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, August 9
(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
North Koreans rallying in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, August 9
(REUTERS/KCNA)
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square, August 9
(REUTERS/KCNA)
Tens of thousands rally at at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, August 9
(REUTERS/KCNA)
Banners displayed at a rally at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 9
(REUTERS/KCNA)
People participate in a mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, August 9
(REUTERS/KCNA)
