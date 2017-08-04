Cholera outbreak, starving citizens in Yemen

Thousands of people have been detained in Yemen, languishing in prison unable to contact their loved ones amid the fighting.

Hollie McKay

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Hodeida, Yemen A man searches the streets for anything edible or usable, a common sight in a city that suffers high levels of poverty. April 27, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) hodeida,-yemen

Jamila Ali Abdu Qasem A 7-year-old girl sick with malnutrition and intestinal worms, was photographed here two days before she died at the Al Thawra Public Hospital in Hodeidah. From the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah, Jamila's parents were unable to pay for her transportation fees to Sanaa in order to get proper a diagnosis and treatment for her condition in Hodeida, Yemen. April 30, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) jamila-ali-abdu-qasem

Al Thawra Public Hospital A little boy lies on a hospital bed in Hodeida. Due to lack of proper medical care in nearby provinces, people have no choice but to come to this hospital in Hodeida, which deals with over 1000 newcomers every day. May 2, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) al-thawra-public-hospital

Children in Hodeida The children's ward at the Al Thawra Public Hospital in Hodeida, Yemen. May 2, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage ) children-in-hodeida

Sanaa, Yemen An old man suffering from symptoms of cholera at the Al Jumhuri Public Hospital. May 12, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) sanaa,-yemen

Water station Damaged main water treatment station in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) water-station

Damaged infrastructure Damaged critical infrastructure in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) damaged-infrastructure

Al Jumhuri Public Hospital Five Cholera patients placed in one of the public spaces of the hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) al-jumhuri-public-hospital

Cholera patient A father and mother sit next to a boy at Al Sabeen Public Hospital. The boy was being treated for cholera, and also suffers from a congenital brain condition which left him unable to grow properly in Sanaa, Yemen. May 16, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) cholera-patient

The spread of Cholera The damaged main water treatment station in Sanaa expedited the spread of Cholera as access to clean water was cut off from tens of thousands of Yemenis in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) the-spread-of-cholera

Cholera patients in the hospital Two cholera patients share a bed at Al Jumhuri Public Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017. (International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage) cholera-patients-in-the-hospital