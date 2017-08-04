Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Middle East

Cholera outbreak, starving citizens in Yemen
Thousands of people have been detained in Yemen, languishing in prison unable to contact their loved ones amid the fighting.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Hodeida, Yemen

A man searches the streets for anything edible or usable, a common sight in a city that suffers high levels of poverty. April 27, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Jamila Ali Abdu Qasem

A 7-year-old girl sick with malnutrition and intestinal worms, was photographed here two days before she died at the Al Thawra Public Hospital in Hodeidah. From the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah, Jamila's parents were unable to pay for her transportation fees to Sanaa in order to get proper a diagnosis and treatment for her condition in Hodeida, Yemen. April 30, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Al Thawra Public Hospital

A little boy lies on a hospital bed in Hodeida. Due to lack of proper medical care in nearby provinces, people have no choice but to come to this hospital in Hodeida, which deals with over 1000 newcomers every day. May 2, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Children in Hodeida

The children's ward at the Al Thawra Public Hospital in Hodeida, Yemen. May 2, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage )

Sanaa, Yemen

An old man suffering from symptoms of cholera at the Al Jumhuri Public Hospital. May 12, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Water station

Damaged main water treatment station in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Damaged infrastructure

Damaged critical infrastructure in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017. 
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Al Jumhuri Public Hospital

Five Cholera patients placed in one of the public spaces of the hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Cholera patient

A father and mother sit next to a boy at Al Sabeen Public Hospital. The boy was being treated for cholera, and also suffers from a congenital brain condition which left him unable to grow properly in Sanaa, Yemen. May 16, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

The spread of Cholera

The damaged main water treatment station in Sanaa expedited the spread of Cholera as access to clean water was cut off from tens of thousands of Yemenis in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Cholera patients in the hospital

Two cholera patients share a bed at Al Jumhuri Public Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. May 12, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Raghad

A little girl receives an injection to help treat her cholera condition in Sanaa, Yemen. May 16, 2017.
(International Committee of the Red Cross/Ralph El Hage)

Cholera outbreak, starving citizens in Yemen

Thousands of people have been detained in Yemen, languishing in prison unable to contact their loved ones amid the fighting.

More From Our Sponsors