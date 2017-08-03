Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean, July 28, 2017

(REUTERS/Erik Hildebrandt-US Navy)

A man dives into the Neretva River from the Old Bridge during an annual diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia, July 30, 2017

(AP Photo/Amel Emric)

Iris Schmidbauer of Germany in the women's 20m high diving competition at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, July 29, 2017

(REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

People walk on the "Europabruecke", the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge at 494m long in Randa, Switzerland, July 29, 2017

(Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

A hot air balloon flies during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017

(REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi )

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 28, 2017

(REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

Macaroni penguins swim around a diver as he cleans algae from inside the tank at Living Coasts Zoo & Aquarium in Torquay, England, Aug. 1, 2017

(Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

People take photos as a child poses on a sports-themed Mass Rapid Transit train ahead of Summer Universiade, in Taipei, Taiwan, August 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

Chinese People's Liberation Army troops arrive for a military parade in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2017

(Fei Maohua/Xinhua via AP)

Formula 1 sponsors models before the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, July 30, 2017

(REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh )

Flamingo chicks being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, Spain, July 29, 2017

(REUTERS/Jon Nazca)

A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France, July 31, 2017

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria, July 28, 2017

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

President Trump bestows the Medal of Honor to retired Army medic James McCloughan in the East Room of the White House, July 31, 2017

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Children swim in the sea as smoke from a fire rises during sunset at Keramoti in northern Greece, July 30, 2017

(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017

(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Hindu priests take a holy bath as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 28, 2017

(REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017

(REUTERS/Antonio Bronic )

Lightning illuminate the night sky over a wind farm in the Oder-Spree district near to Sieversdorf, Germany, Aug. 1, 2017 photo

(Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

A sunflower stands on a field for self-pickers in Friedrichsdorf near Frankfurt, Germany, August 2, 2017

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Britain's Prince Philip makes his final solo appearance at a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge in London, August 2, 2017

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

