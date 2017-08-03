The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean, July 28, 2017 (REUTERS/Erik Hildebrandt-US Navy) an-f/a-18f-super-hornet-jet-flies-over-the-uss-gerald-r.-ford-in-the-atlantic-ocean,-july-28,-2017

A man dives into the Neretva River from the Old Bridge during an annual diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia, July 30, 2017 (AP Photo/Amel Emric) a-man-dives-into-the-neretva-river-from-the-old-bridge-during-an-annual-diving-competition-in-mostar,-bosnia,-july-30,-2017

Iris Schmidbauer of Germany in the women's 20m high diving competition at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, July 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo) -iris-schmidbauer-of-germany-in-the-women's-20m-high-diving-competition-at-the-world-aquatics-championships-in-budapest,-july-29,-2017

People walk on the "Europabruecke", the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge at 494m long in Randa, Switzerland, July 29, 2017 (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) people-walk-on-the-"europabruecke",-the-world's-longest-pedestrian-suspension-bridge-at-494m-long-in-randa,-switzerland,-july-29,-2017

A hot air balloon flies during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi ) a-hot-air-balloon-flies-during-a-hot-air-ballooning-event-in-todi,-italy,-july-29,-2017

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 28, 2017 (REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov) the-soyuz-ms-05-spacecraft-blasts-off-to-the-international-space-station-from-the-baikonur-cosmodrome,-kazakhstan-july-28,-2017

Macaroni penguins swim around a diver as he cleans algae from inside the tank at Living Coasts Zoo & Aquarium in Torquay, England, Aug. 1, 2017 (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) macaroni-penguins-swim-around-a-diver-as-he-cleans-algae-from-inside-the-tank-at-living-coasts-zoo-&-aquarium-in-torquay,-england,-aug.-1,-2017

People take photos as a child poses on a sports-themed Mass Rapid Transit train ahead of Summer Universiade, in Taipei, Taiwan, August 1, 2017 (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu) people-take-photos-as-a-child-poses-on-a-sports-themed-mass-rapid-transit-train-ahead-of-summer-universiade,-in-taipei,-taiwan,-august-1,-2017

Chinese People's Liberation Army troops arrive for a military parade in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2017 (Fei Maohua/Xinhua via AP) chinese-people's-liberation-army-troops-arrive-for-a-military-parade-in-north-china's-inner-mongolia-autonomous-region,-july-30,-2017

Formula 1 sponsors models before the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, July 30, 2017 (REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh ) -formula-1-sponsors-models-before-the-hungarian-grand-prix-in-budapest,-july-30,-2017-

Flamingo chicks being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, Spain, July 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Jon Nazca) -flamingo-chicks-being-fitted-with-identity-rings-at-dawn-at-a-lagoon-in-the-fuente-de-piedra-natural-reserve,-near-malaga,-spain,-july-29,-2017

A sightseeing tour Citroen 2CV car parked next to the Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) basilica in Paris, France, July 31, 2017 (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) a-sightseeing-tour-citroen-2cv-car-parked-next-to-the-sacre-coeur-(sacred-heart)-basilica-in-paris,-france,-july-31,-2017

Models perform on stage during the "World Bodypainting Festival 2017" in Klagenfurt, Austria, July 28, 2017 (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger) models-perform-on-stage-during-the-"world-bodypainting-festival-2017"-in-klagenfurt,-austria,-july-28,-2017

President Trump bestows the Medal of Honor to retired Army medic James McCloughan in the East Room of the White House, July 31, 2017 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) president-trump-bestows-the-medal-of-honor-to-retired-army-medic-james-mccloughan-in-the-east-room-of-the-white-house,-july-31,-2017

Children swim in the sea as smoke from a fire rises during sunset at Keramoti in northern Greece, July 30, 2017 (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) children-swim-in-the-sea-as-smoke-from-a-fire-rises-during-sunset-at-keramoti-in-northern-greece,-july-30,-2017

Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela, July 30, 2017 (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins) flames-erupt-as-clashes-break-out-while-the-constituent-assembly-election-is-being-carried-out-in-caracas,-venezuela,-july-30,-2017

Hindu priests take a holy bath as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 28, 2017 (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar) hindu-priests-take-a-holy-bath-as-part-of-a-ritual-during-the-sacred-thread-festival-at-the-pashupatinath-temple-in-kathmandu,-nepal,-july-28,-2017

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017 (REUTERS/Antonio Bronic ) a-woman-dives-and-pretends-to-ride-a-bike-in-underwater-park-in-pula,-croatia,-august-1,-2017

Lightning illuminate the night sky over a wind farm in the Oder-Spree district near to Sieversdorf, Germany, Aug. 1, 2017 photo (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP) lightning-illuminate-the-night-sky-over-a-wind-farm-in-the-oder-spree-district-near-to-sieversdorf,-germany,-aug.-1,-2017-photo-

A sunflower stands on a field for self-pickers in Friedrichsdorf near Frankfurt, Germany, August 2, 2017 (AP Photo/Michael Probst) a-sunflower-stands-on-a-field-for-self-pickers-in-friedrichsdorf-near-frankfurt,-germany,-august-2,-2017