The Americas

Venezuela votes on constituent assembly
The run-up to vote has been marked by months of clashes between protesters and the government.
Venezuelan police move away from the flames after an explosion during clashes in Caracas, Sunday, July 30, 2017

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

People lineup to enter to a poll station during the election for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

People check their voting machine at a list of voters provided by Venezuelan National Electoral Council, CNE, outside of a poll station

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Voters wait to cast their ballots next murals of Venezuelan Independence hero Ezequiel Zamora, left, and Hugo Chavez, at a polling station

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

President Nicolas Maduro gestures after he casts his ballot as he votes for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela

(Miraflores Press Office via AP)

A man holds a copy of the Venezuelan Constitution as he waits to vote for the constitutional assembly outside of a poll station

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

An anti-government demonstrator wears a Venezuelan flag, helmet, bandana and gloves during clashes against the Bolivarian National Guard

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A banner that reads in Spanish "No to the Constituent Assembly" seen at the Petare neighborhood in Caracas

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officers detain a demonstrator during clashes at Altamira Square in Caracas

(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

