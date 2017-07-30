Venezuela votes on constituent assembly

The run-up to vote has been marked by months of clashes between protesters and the government.

Venezuelan police move away from the flames after an explosion during clashes in Caracas, Sunday, July 30, 2017 (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) venezuelan-police-move-away-from-the-flames-after-an-explosion-during-clashes-in-caracas,-sunday,-july-30,-2017-

People lineup to enter to a poll station during the election for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) people-lineup-to-enter-to-a-poll-station-during-the-election-for-a-constitutional-assembly-in-caracas,-venezuela

People check their voting machine at a list of voters provided by Venezuelan National Electoral Council, CNE, outside of a poll station (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) people-check-their-voting-machine-at-a-list-of-voters-provided-by-venezuelan-national-electoral-council,-cne,-outside-of-a-poll-station-

Voters wait to cast their ballots next murals of Venezuelan Independence hero Ezequiel Zamora, left, and Hugo Chavez, at a polling station (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) voters-wait-to-cast-their-ballots-next-murals-of-venezuelan-independence-hero-ezequiel-zamora,-left,-and-hugo-chavez,-at-a-polling-station

President Nicolas Maduro gestures after he casts his ballot as he votes for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela (Miraflores Press Office via AP) president-nicolas-maduro-gestures-after-he-casts-his-ballot-as-he-votes-for-a-constitutional-assembly-in-caracas,-venezuela-

A man holds a copy of the Venezuelan Constitution as he waits to vote for the constitutional assembly outside of a poll station (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) a-man-holds-a-copy-of-the-venezuelan-constitution-as-he-waits-to-vote-for-the-constitutional-assembly-outside-of-a-poll-station

An anti-government demonstrator wears a Venezuelan flag, helmet, bandana and gloves during clashes against the Bolivarian National Guard (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) an-anti-government-demonstrator-wears-a-venezuelan-flag,-helmet,-bandana-and-gloves-during-clashes-against-the-bolivarian-national-guard

A banner that reads in Spanish "No to the Constituent Assembly" seen at the Petare neighborhood in Caracas (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) a-banner-that-reads-in-spanish-"no-to-the-constituent-assembly"-seen-at-the-petare-neighborhood-in-caracas