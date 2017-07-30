Venezuela votes on constituent assembly
The run-up to vote has been marked by months of clashes between protesters and the government.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Venezuelan police move away from the flames after an explosion during clashes in Caracas, Sunday, July 30, 2017
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
venezuelan-police-move-away-from-the-flames-after-an-explosion-during-clashes-in-caracas,-sunday,-july-30,-2017-
People lineup to enter to a poll station during the election for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
people-lineup-to-enter-to-a-poll-station-during-the-election-for-a-constitutional-assembly-in-caracas,-venezuela
People check their voting machine at a list of voters provided by Venezuelan National Electoral Council, CNE, outside of a poll station
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
people-check-their-voting-machine-at-a-list-of-voters-provided-by-venezuelan-national-electoral-council,-cne,-outside-of-a-poll-station-
Voters wait to cast their ballots next murals of Venezuelan Independence hero Ezequiel Zamora, left, and Hugo Chavez, at a polling station
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
voters-wait-to-cast-their-ballots-next-murals-of-venezuelan-independence-hero-ezequiel-zamora,-left,-and-hugo-chavez,-at-a-polling-station
President Nicolas Maduro gestures after he casts his ballot as he votes for a constitutional assembly in Caracas, Venezuela
(Miraflores Press Office via AP)
president-nicolas-maduro-gestures-after-he-casts-his-ballot-as-he-votes-for-a-constitutional-assembly-in-caracas,-venezuela-
A man holds a copy of the Venezuelan Constitution as he waits to vote for the constitutional assembly outside of a poll station
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
a-man-holds-a-copy-of-the-venezuelan-constitution-as-he-waits-to-vote-for-the-constitutional-assembly-outside-of-a-poll-station
An anti-government demonstrator wears a Venezuelan flag, helmet, bandana and gloves during clashes against the Bolivarian National Guard
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
an-anti-government-demonstrator-wears-a-venezuelan-flag,-helmet,-bandana-and-gloves-during-clashes-against-the-bolivarian-national-guard
A banner that reads in Spanish "No to the Constituent Assembly" seen at the Petare neighborhood in Caracas
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
a-banner-that-reads-in-spanish-"no-to-the-constituent-assembly"-seen-at-the-petare-neighborhood-in-caracas
Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officers detain a demonstrator during clashes at Altamira Square in Caracas
(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
venezuelan-bolivarian-national-guard-officers-detain-a-demonstrator-during-clashes-at-altamira-square-in-caracas