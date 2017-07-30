Fox News
U.S., South Korea and Japan conduct bomber-jet drills over the Korean Peninsula
The training mission was a response to North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches and nuclear program
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers pass by a Republic of Korea air force F-15 jet over the Korean Peninsula, July 30

(USAF)

Two USAF B-1B Lancers accompany a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighter jet into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula

(USAF)

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer is joined by Republic of Korea Air Force F-15 jets during a 10-hour training mission over the Korean Peninsula

(USAF)

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer participates in a training mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam over the Korean Peninsula

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during a training mission over the Korean Peninsula

(USAF)

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer is joined by Republic of Korea Air Force F-15 jets during a 10-hour training mission over the Korean Peninsula

(USAF)

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a 10-hour training mission over the Korean Peninsula

(USAF)

