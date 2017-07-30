Fox News
Chinese president oversees military parade in show of might
The parade in China's Inner Mongolia region marked the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army's founding
Chinese People's Liberation Army troops march in a military parade in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2017

(Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP)

Chinese People's Liberation Army troops marching in a military parade in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

(Fei Maohua/Xinhua via AP)

Chinese People's Liberation Army troops march in a parade past military vehicles in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

(Zha Chunming/Xinhua via AP)

Soldiers arrive for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the formation of China's People's Liberation Army

(REUTERS)

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army take part in a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the formation of the army

(REUTERS)

Helicopters take part in a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the formation of the China's People's Liberation Army

(REUTERS)

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army in a military parade in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, Sunday

(REUTERS)

Soldiers raise a flag before a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the formation of the China's People's Liberation Army

(REUTERS)

