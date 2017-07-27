The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, July 23, 2017 (REUTERS/Kevin Coombs) a-british-airways-airplane-flies-near-a-rainbow-on-its-way-to-heathrow-airport-in-london,-july-23,-2017

Tourists on a beach watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier) tourists-on-a-beach-watch-as-smoke-fills-the-sky-above-a-burning-hillside-in-bormes-les-mimosas,-in-the-var-department,-france,-july-26,-2017

Sub saharan migrants wait to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, July 25, 2017 (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) sub-saharan-migrants-wait-to-be-rescued-by-aid-workers-of-spanish-ngo-proactiva-open-arms-in-the-mediterranean-sea,-july-25,-2017

The shadow of Air Force One is seen on approach to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, in Vienna, Ohio, July 25, 2017 (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) the-shadow-of-air-force-one--is-seen-on-approach-to-youngstown-warren-regional-airport,-in-vienna,-ohio,-july-25,-2017

The car driven by Martin Truex Jr. burns after a crash with Kyle Busch during the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, July 23, 2017 (AP Photo/Greg Huey) the-car-driven-by-martin-truex-jr.-burns-after-a-crash-with-kyle-busch-during-the-nascar-brickyard-400-in-indianapolis,-july-23,-2017

A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France, July 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard) a-canadair-firefighting-aircraft-drops-water-on-a-wildfire-which-burns-a-forest-in-carros,-near-nice,-france,-july-24,-2017

Children play on rocks in Sunset Bay as the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean in Coos Bay, Ore., July 23, 2017 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) children-play-on-rocks-in-sunset-bay-as-the-sun-sets-over-the-pacific-ocean-in-coos-bay,-ore.,-july-23,-2017

White House Senior Adviser Kushner arrives for a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, July 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) -white-house-senior-adviser-kushner-arrives-for-a-closed-session-of--the-senate-intelligence-committee-in-washington,-july-24,-2017

President Donald Trump at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump-at-the-2017-national-scout-jamboree-in-summit-bechtel-national-scout-reserve,-west-virginia,-july-24,-2017

Train attendants take part in a parade training as they visit the national flag guard in Beijing, China, July 25, 2017 (REUTERS) train-attendants-take-part-in-a-parade-training-as-they-visit-the-national-flag-guard-in-beijing,-china,-july-25,-2017

Players attend a football tournament at a stadium made of straw in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia, July 22, 2017 (REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko) players-attend-a-football-tournament-at-a-stadium-made-of-straw-in-the-settlement-of-krasnoye-in-stavropol-region,-russia,-july-22,-2017

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and singer Rihanna at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Michel Euler) brigitte-macron,-wife-of-french-president-emmanuel-macron,-and-singer-rihanna-at-the-elysee-palace-in-paris,-july-26,-2017

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer waves as he walks into the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017 ( REUTERS/Carlos Barria) outgoing-white-house-press-secretary-sean-spicer-waves-as-he-walks-into-the-white-house-in-washington,-july-21,-2017

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, as they he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on July 28, 2017 (AP) former-white-house-chief-of-staff-reince-priebus,-right,-as-they-he-arrives-at-andrews-air-force-base-on-july-28,-2017

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 25, 2017 (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein) sen.-john-mccain,-r-ariz.,-departs-after-returning-to-the-senate-to-vote-on-health-care-legislation-on-capitol-hill-in-washington,-july-25,-2017

A demonstrator takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2017 (REUTERS/Nacho Doce) a-demonstrator-takes-part-in-a-protest-by-black-and-indigenous-women-against-racism-and-machismo-in-sao-paulo,-brazil,-july-25,-2017

Australian police participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' in Australia, July 27, 2017 ( REUTERS/David Gray ) australian-police-participate-in-a-training-scenario-called-an-'armed-offender/emergency-exercise'-in-australia,-july-27,-2017

A riot security force member fires his weapon during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino ) a-riot-security-force-member-fires-his-weapon-during-a-protest-against-venezuelan-president-nicolas-maduro-in-caracas,-venezuela-july-26,-2017

A protester shouts at U.S. President Donald Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in Youngstown, Ohio, July 25, 2017 (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) a-protester-shouts-at-u.s.-president-donald-trump-as-he-is-removed-from-his-rally-with-supporters-in-youngstown,-ohio,-july-25,-2017

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara, Mexico, July 24, 2017 (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido ) fireflies-seeking-mates-light-up-in-synchronised-bursts-inside-a-forest-at-santa-clara,-mexico,-july-24,-2017

People walk along a beach near Barbate, during sunset in Cadiz, south of Spain on Wednesday, July 26 (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) people-walk-along-a-beach-near-barbate,-during-sunset-in-cadiz,-south-of-spain-on-wednesday,-july-26