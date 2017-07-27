Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, July 23, 2017

(REUTERS/Kevin Coombs)

Tourists on a beach watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017

(REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier)

Sub saharan migrants wait to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, July 25, 2017

(AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

The shadow of Air Force One is seen on approach to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, in Vienna, Ohio, July 25, 2017

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The car driven by Martin Truex Jr. burns after a crash with Kyle Busch during the NASCAR Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, July 23, 2017

(AP Photo/Greg Huey)

A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France, July 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Children play on rocks in Sunset Bay as the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean in Coos Bay, Ore., July 23, 2017

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

White House Senior Adviser Kushner arrives for a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, July 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

President Donald Trump at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia, July 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Train attendants take part in a parade training as they visit the national flag guard in Beijing, China, July 25, 2017

(REUTERS)

Players attend a football tournament at a stadium made of straw in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia, July 22, 2017

(REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko)

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and singer Rihanna at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 26, 2017

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer waves as he walks into the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017

( REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, as they he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on July 28, 2017

(AP)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 25, 2017

(REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

A demonstrator takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2017

(REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Australian police participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' in Australia, July 27, 2017

( REUTERS/David Gray )

A riot security force member fires his weapon during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017

(REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino )

A protester shouts at U.S. President Donald Trump as he is removed from his rally with supporters in Youngstown, Ohio, July 25, 2017

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronised bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara, Mexico, July 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Edgard Garrido )

People walk along a beach near Barbate, during sunset in Cadiz, south of Spain on Wednesday, July 26

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017

(REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz )

