Halamish settlement unrest
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Holy Land's most contested shrine boiled over into violence on Friday.
Disputes over the Jerusalem's Old City have repeatedly triggered major confrontations.

Israeli police severely restricted Muslim access to the Old City to prevent mass protests.

Earlier Friday, several thousand Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank clashed with Israeli troops.

