Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Gov. Chris Christie with family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey, July 2

(Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 4

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq July 5

(REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani )

Participants perform during the "1000 Figures" demonstration before the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5

(REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke )

Revelers celebrate the launching of the 'Chupinazo' rocket at the opening of the 2017 San Fermin Fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, July 6

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4

(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly )

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with scientists after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in Pyongyang July, 5

(KCNA/via REUTERS)

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo kiss after their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30

(REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci )

A youth disguised as a Guaikuru takes part in the Kamba Ra'Anga celebration in Altos, Paraguay, June 29

(REUTERS/Jorge Adorno)

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield wears stars and strips socks for Independence Day against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, July 2

(REUTERS/Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

Opposition lawmakers fight with pro-government militias at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5

(AP Photos/Fernando Llano)

Jockey Andrea Coghe of "Selva" parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio Horse Race in Siena, Italy, June 30

(REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini)

Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, July 1

(REUTERS/Andrew Winning)

A ball boy holds an umbrella during the first round match at Wimbledon in London, July 4

(REUTERS/Tony O'Brien)

Cyclists in action at the Tour de France during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France, July 4

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

A rainbow forms over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York, July 1

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road during the second stage of the Tour de France in Mettmann, Germany, July 2

(Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

More From Our Sponsors