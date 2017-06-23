Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
Attendees on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, June 20

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

People participate in a yoga class during an annual summer solstice event in the Times Square in New York, June 21

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

First Lady Melania Trump holds a baby at the Congressional Picnic at the White House, June 22

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca, in central Portugal, June 18

(REUTERS/Rafael Marchante)

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in the rain during a wreath-laying ceremony, in Moscow, June 22

(Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Men from Sudan stand on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro after being rescued by the Spanish ONG on the Mediterranean Sea, June 21

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A rainbow appears over lower Manhattan and One Wolrd Trade Center at sunset during a storm in New York City, June 19

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

Balloons over the Angel Fire festival in Angel Fire, New Mexico, June 18

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Brooks Koepka poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, June 18

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Members of the Household Cavalry leave the State Opening of Parliament in London, June 21,

(REUTERS/Toby Melville )

Karen Handel makes a heart symbol to thank her supporters during her election night party in the 6th District race in Atlanta, June 20

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The damaged Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Japan, June 17

(Kyodo via REUTERS)

Bill Cosby waves as he departs the courthouse after a judge declared a mistrial in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., June 17

(REUTERS/Charles Mostoller `)

Members of Britain's royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Color in London, June 17

(REUTERS/Toby Melville )

A tourist walks during sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus, June 19

(REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou)

A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river on a hot day in Zurich, Switzerland, June 21

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of the International Yoga Day, in Lucknow, India, June 19

(REUTERS/Pawan Kumar )

Baby owls are seen in a tree at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22,

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

