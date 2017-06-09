Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession in Ahmedabad, India

(REUTERS/Amit Dave )

Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying ISS crew members Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet landing in Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan

(REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

Theunis Wessels mows his lawn as a tornado swirls behind him in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada

(Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP)

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton, England

(REUTERS/Adam Holt)

A cricket fan wears contact lenses in the colors of the Indian national flag during a match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Team New Zealand capsizes during an America's Cup challenger race against Great Britain in Bermuda

(Gilles Martin-Raget/ACEA via AP)

Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales

(REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)

Armed police officers walk outside Borough Market after an attack left six people dead and dozens injured in London

(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls )

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during her fourth round French Open match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in Paris

(REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes )

A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept cool in the waters of a canal at a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu, India

(REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta)

A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran

(Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS)

A man is reflected on the glass windows of a building as he walks in Tokyo

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

South Sudanese refugee Betty Sakala with her 2-month-old daughter Mary at a mobile health clinic in Bidi Bidi, Uganda

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Pope Francis at an audience for middle schools belonging to the "Cavalieri" group at the Vatican

(L' Osservatore Romano/Pool via AP)

A participant is covered in powder during the Color Run in Kiev, Ukraine

(REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

