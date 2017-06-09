The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession in Ahmedabad, India (REUTERS/Amit Dave ) a-hindu-devotee-performs-a-stunt-with-fire-during-the-jal-yatra-procession-in-ahmedabad,-india

Soyuz MS-03 capsule carrying ISS crew members Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet landing in Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan (REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov) soyuz-ms-03-capsule-carrying-iss-crew-members-oleg-novitskiy-and-thomas-pesquet-landing-in-dzhezkazgan,-kazakhstan-

Theunis Wessels mows his lawn as a tornado swirls behind him in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP) theunis-wessels-mows-his-lawn-as-a-tornado-swirls-behind-him-in-three-hills,-alberta,-canada

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton, England (REUTERS/Adam Holt) a-voter-arrives-with-a-dog-at-a-polling-station-in-brighton,-england

A cricket fan wears contact lenses in the colors of the Indian national flag during a match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) a-cricket-fan-wears-contact-lenses-in-the-colors-of-the-indian-national-flag-during-a-match-between-india-and-pakistan-in-birmingham,-england

Team New Zealand capsizes during an America's Cup challenger race against Great Britain in Bermuda (Gilles Martin-Raget/ACEA via AP) team-new-zealand-capsizes-during-an-america's-cup-challenger-race-against-great-britain-in-bermuda-

Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales (REUTERS/Rebecca Naden) sand-artist-marc-treanor-creates-a-work-on-the-north-beach-at-tenby-harbour,-pembrokeshire,-wales

Armed police officers walk outside Borough Market after an attack left six people dead and dozens injured in London (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls ) armed-police-officers-walk-outside-borough-market-after-an-attack-left-six-people-dead-and-dozens-injured-in-london

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during her fourth round French Open match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in Paris (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes ) denmark's-caroline-wozniacki-during-her-fourth-round-french-open-match-against-russia's-svetlana-kuznetsova-in-paris

A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept cool in the waters of a canal at a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu, India (REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta) a-vendor-throws-a-watermelon-that-was-kept-cool-in-the-waters-of-a-canal-at-a-customer-on-a-hot-summer-day-in-jammu,-india

A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran (Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS) a-boy-is-evacuated-during-an-attack-on-the-iranian-parliament-in-central-tehran,-iran

A man is reflected on the glass windows of a building as he walks in Tokyo (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) a-man-is-reflected-on-the-glass-windows-of-a-building-as-he-walks-in-tokyo

South Sudanese refugee Betty Sakala with her 2-month-old daughter Mary at a mobile health clinic in Bidi Bidi, Uganda (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) south-sudanese-refugee-betty-sakala-with-her-2-month-old-daughter-mary-at-a-mobile-health-clinic-in-bidi-bidi,-uganda

Pope Francis at an audience for middle schools belonging to the "Cavalieri" group at the Vatican (L' Osservatore Romano/Pool via AP) pope-francis-at-an-audience-for-middle-schools-belonging-to-the-"cavalieri"-group-at-the-vatican

A participant is covered in powder during the Color Run in Kiev, Ukraine (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko) a-participant-is-covered-in-powder-during-the-color-run-in-kiev,-ukraine