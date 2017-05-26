The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

A woman picks up a newspaper reporting on the Manchester, England suicide attack during an Ariana Grande concert (AP) a-woman-picks-up-a-newspaper-reporting-on-the-manchester,-england-suicide-attack-during-an-ariana-grande-concert

A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury , India (AP) a-domestic-elephant-stands-by-a-10-year-old-wild-tusker-with-a-rear-leg-injury-,-india

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland is reflected on a firefighter helmet as he steers during practice at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco (AP) ferrari-driver-kimi-raikkonen-of-finland-is-reflected-on-a-firefighter-helmet-as-he-steers-during-practice-at-the-formula-one-grand-prix-in-monaco

An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Venezuela (Reuters) an-opposition-supporter-is-hit-by-a-water-canon-while-clashing-with-riot-security-forces-in-venezuela

President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels (Reuters) president-donald-trump-greets-french-president-emmanuel-macron-before-a-lunch-ahead-of-a-nato-summit-in-brussels

A car driven by Sebastien Bourdais of France bursts into flames during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar (AP) a-car-driven-by-sebastien-bourdais-of-france-bursts-into-flames-during-qualifications-for-the-indianapolis-500-indycar-

Horses leave the starting gate during the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore (AP) horses-leave-the-starting-gate-during-the-running-of-the-142nd-preakness-stakes-race-at-pimlico-race-course-in-baltimore

Teofimo Lopez, left, celebrates after knocking down Ronald Rivas during the second round of a lightweight boxing match (AP) teofimo-lopez,-left,-celebrates-after-knocking-down-ronald-rivas-during-the-second-round-of-a-lightweight-boxing-match-

A roller skater hangs from a post on Reforma avenue in Mexico City (AP) a-roller-skater-hangs-from-a-post-on-reforma-avenue-in-mexico-city

A man is dwarfed as he walks past The Broad museum in downtown Los Angeles (AP) a-man-is-dwarfed-as-he-walks-past-the-broad-museum-in-downtown-los-angeles

Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil (AP) masks-representing-corrupt-politicians-line-the-lawn-outside-the-national-congress-building-in-brasilia,-brazil

A Thunderbolt-2000 wheeled MLRS system fires at a target during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Taiwan (AP) a-thunderbolt-2000-wheeled-mlrs-system-fires-at-a-target-during-the-annual-han-kuang-exercises-in-taiwan

A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religious festival in Manila, Philippines (AP) a-girl's-face-is-covered-by-a-white-powder-after-blowing-on-it,-while-participating-in-a-game-during-a-religious-festival-in-manila,-philippines-

Workers prepare to take down the statue of Robert E. Lee, former general of the Confederacy, which stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans (AP) workers-prepare-to-take-down-the-statue-of-robert-e.-lee,-former-general-of-the-confederacy,-which-stands-in-lee-circle-in-new-orleans

A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (Reuters) a-man-who-was-set-on-fire-by-people-accusing-him-of-stealing-during-a-rally-against-venezuela's-president-nicolas-maduro-

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017 (AP) people-rush-out-of-the-arndale-shopping-centre-as-it-is-evacuated-in-manchester,-britain-may-23,-2017