The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
A woman picks up a newspaper reporting on the Manchester, England suicide attack during an Ariana Grande concert

(AP)

A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury , India

(AP)

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland is reflected on a firefighter helmet as he steers during practice at the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco

(AP)

An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Venezuela

(Reuters)

President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron before a lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels

(Reuters)

A car driven by Sebastien Bourdais of France bursts into flames during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar

(AP)

Horses leave the starting gate during the running of the 142nd Preakness Stakes race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore

(AP)

Teofimo Lopez, left, celebrates after knocking down Ronald Rivas during the second round of a lightweight boxing match

(AP)

A roller skater hangs from a post on Reforma avenue in Mexico City

(AP)

A man is dwarfed as he walks past The Broad museum in downtown Los Angeles

(AP)

Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil

(AP)

A Thunderbolt-2000 wheeled MLRS system fires at a target during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Taiwan

(AP)

A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religious festival in Manila, Philippines

(AP)

Workers prepare to take down the statue of Robert E. Lee, former general of the Confederacy, which stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans

(AP)

A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro

(Reuters)

People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre as it is evacuated in Manchester, Britain May 23, 2017

(AP)

A memorial in Manchester, England set up for the victims of Monday's terror attack

(Greg Palkot/Fox News)

