The week in pictures
A vehicle that struck pedestrians in Times Square and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in New York City.

(Reuters)

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl stands around a bonfire as she celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer, Israel.

(Reuters)

A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia

(Reuters)

Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand in Taoyuan, Taiwan

(Reuters)

Pilgrims attend a candlelight vigil at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal.

(Reuters)

Members of U2 kick off their world tour of the Joshua Tree in Vancouver, British Columbia.

(AP)

Carp have their mouths open as they swim in a small lake in a park in Frankfurt, Germany

(AP)

Italy's Roberta Vinci eyes the ball during a second round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova, at the Italian Open tennis tournament

(AP)

Spanish bullfighter Roman Collado performs with a Lagunajanda ranch fighting bull during a bullfight at the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid

(AP)

An aide, left, speaks with Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, on Capitol Hill in Washington

(AP)

A riot policeman is on fire after molotov cocktails are thrown by protesters in front of the Greek Parliament during a rally against new austerity measures in Athens.

(AP)

Jorge Soler slides home to score on a single by Drew Butera during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees

(AP)

Cars drive on a highway over the Villa 31 slum in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

(AP)

Aric Almirola (43) crashes into Danica Patrick and Joey Logano during the NASCAR Monster Cup auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City

(AP)

A Great Crested Grebe nurses two young on its back in Blackwall Basin, London.

(AP)

The hat of murdered journalist Javier Valdez lays on his forehead inside a funeral home before his wake begins in Culiacan, Mexico

(AP)

Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif.

(AP)

