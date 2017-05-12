Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
">

An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina

(Reuters)

Lanin volcano on the border of Chile and Argentina

(Courtesy of Valeria Dios)

A woman with a hat stands in a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany

(AP)

President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala match of the hockey teams of the Night League at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia

(Reuters)

A pet runs during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand

(Reuters)

Butcher Felipe Lizama shoulders racks of meat at the Central Market in Santiago, Chile

(AP)

A young goat sits atop several Arizona Goat Yoga participants at the Welcome Home Ranch in Gilbert, Ariz.

(AP)

A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College in England.

(Reuters)

Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against the government of Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro in Tariba, Venezuela.

(Reuters)

A Filipino boy practices his skills on his skateboard in Manila, Philippines

(AP)

A man runs across a basketball court to chase a ball as a worker mows the lawn in Long Beach, Calif.

(AP)

A butterfly rests on rape blossoms in a field of rape in Frankfurt, Germany

(AP)

Participants in The Tweed Run cycle ride across Westminster Bridge in London, Britain

(Reuters)

Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand

(Reuters)

Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China

(Reuters)

Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 in Kiev, Ukraine

(Reuters)

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela

(Reuters)

Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec

(Reuters)

Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York

(Reuters)

Three Iceland stallions walk together on their paddock in Neu Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany

(AP)

Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand

(Reuters)

A man carries his dog as he prays during Vesak Day, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand

(Reuters)

Palestinian man Louy Al-Najar drags himself as he harvests wheat at a field in an area adjacent to the border with Israel

(Reuters)

A demonstrator holds up a flower in front of riot policemen during a women's march to protest Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela

(Reuters)

The Pink Floyd inflatable pig floats next to Broadcasting House to promote the band's new exhibition at the V&A museum, in London

(Reuters)

The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

More From Our Sponsors