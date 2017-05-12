The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina (Reuters) an-ah-64d-apache-attack-helicopter-during-the-south-carolina-national-guard-air-and-ground-expo-at-mcentire-joint-national-guard-base,-south-carolina

Lanin volcano on the border of Chile and Argentina (Courtesy of Valeria Dios) lanin-volcano-on-the-border-of-chile-and-argentina

A woman with a hat stands in a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany (AP) a-woman-with-a-hat-stands-in-a-field-on-the-outskirts-of-frankfurt,-germany

President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala match of the hockey teams of the Night League at the Shayba Olympic Arena in Sochi, Russia (Reuters) president-vladimir-putin-takes-part-in-a-gala-match-of-the-hockey-teams-of-the-night-league-at-the-shayba-olympic-arena-in-sochi,-russia

A pet runs during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand (Reuters) a-pet-runs-during-a-mini-marathon-for-dogs-in-bangkok,-thailand-

Butcher Felipe Lizama shoulders racks of meat at the Central Market in Santiago, Chile (AP) butcher-felipe-lizama-shoulders-racks-of-meat-at-the-central-market-in-santiago,-chile

A young goat sits atop several Arizona Goat Yoga participants at the Welcome Home Ranch in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP) a-young-goat-sits-atop-several-arizona-goat-yoga-participants-at-the-welcome-home-ranch-in-gilbert,-ariz.

A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College in England. (Reuters) a-pupil-yawns-as-he-waits-for-britain's-queen-elizabeth-and-prince-philip-to-visit-the-pangbourne-college-in-england.

Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against the government of Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro in Tariba, Venezuela. (Reuters) riot-security-forces-clash-with-demonstrators-during-a-protest-against-the-government-of-venezuela's-president-nicolas-maduro-in-tariba,-venezuela.

A Filipino boy practices his skills on his skateboard in Manila, Philippines (AP) a-filipino-boy-practices-his-skills-on-his-skateboard-in-manila,-philippines

A man runs across a basketball court to chase a ball as a worker mows the lawn in Long Beach, Calif. (AP) a-man-runs-across-a-basketball-court-to-chase-a-ball-as-a-worker-mows-the-lawn-in-long-beach,-calif.

A butterfly rests on rape blossoms in a field of rape in Frankfurt, Germany (AP) a-butterfly-rests-on-rape-blossoms-in-a-field-of-rape-in-frankfurt,-germany

Participants in The Tweed Run cycle ride across Westminster Bridge in London, Britain (Reuters) participants-in-the-tweed-run-cycle-ride-across-westminster-bridge-in-london,-britain

Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand (Reuters) pets-get-ready-before-running-a-mini-marathon-for-dogs-in-bangkok,-thailand

Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China (Reuters) nurses-practice-smiling-with-chopsticks-in-their-mouths-at-a-hospital-in-handan,-hebei-province,-china

Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 in Kiev, Ukraine (Reuters) italy's-francesco-gabbani-performs-at-the-eurovision-song-contest-2017-semi-final-1-dress-rehearsal-1-in-kiev,-ukraine

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela (Reuters) an-opposition-supporter-clashes-with-riot-police-during-a-rally-against-president-nicolas-maduro-in-caracas,-venezuela

Canadian Corporal Kody Njolstad tries to get a squirrel to grab onto a tree after he helped rescue it from a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec (Reuters) canadian-corporal-kody-njolstad-tries-to-get-a-squirrel-to-grab-onto-a-tree-after-he-helped-rescue-it-from-a-flooded-residential-area-in-gatineau,-quebec

Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York (Reuters) secret-service-agents-use-a-presidential-limousine-for-cover-from-spraying-water-as-president-trump-lands-via-marine-one-helicopter-in-new-york

Three Iceland stallions walk together on their paddock in Neu Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany (AP) three-iceland-stallions-walk-together-on-their-paddock-in-neu-anspach-near-frankfurt,-germany

Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand (Reuters) buddhists-carry-candles-as-they-pray-during-vesak-day,-at-wat-yai-chai-mongkhon-temple-in-ayutthaya,-thailand

A man carries his dog as he prays during Vesak Day, at Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand (Reuters) a-man-carries-his-dog-as-he-prays-during-vesak-day,-at-wat-yai-chai-mongkhon-temple-in-ayutthaya,-thailand

Palestinian man Louy Al-Najar drags himself as he harvests wheat at a field in an area adjacent to the border with Israel (Reuters) palestinian-man-louy-al-najar-drags-himself-as-he-harvests-wheat-at-a-field-in-an-area-adjacent-to-the-border-with-israel

A demonstrator holds up a flower in front of riot policemen during a women's march to protest Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela (Reuters) a-demonstrator-holds-up-a-flower-in-front-of-riot-policemen-during-a-women's-march-to-protest-venezuela's-government-in-caracas,-venezuela