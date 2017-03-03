The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

A performer puts on a show during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP) a-performer-puts-on-a-show-during-carnival-celebrations-at-the-sambadrome-in-rio-de-janeiro,-brazil.

A goose takes flight over the river that straddles the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP) a-goose-takes-flight-over-the-river-that-straddles-the-banking-district-in-frankfurt,-germany.

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava during an eruption, near the Sicilian town of Catania in southern Italy. (AP) mount-etna,-europe's-most-active-volcano,-spews-lava-during-an-eruption,-near-the-sicilian-town-of-catania-in-southern-italy.--

A man empties waste paper baskets in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP) a-man-empties-waste-paper-baskets-in-front-of-the-old-opera-in-frankfurt,-germany.

Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds after being mentioned by President Trump. (Reuters) carryn-owens,-widow-of-senior-chief-petty-officer-william-"ryan"-owens,-applauds-after-being-mentioned-by-president-trump.

Confiscated sharing bicycles are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China. (Reuters) confiscated-sharing-bicycles-are-seen-at-a-parking-lot-of-huangpu-district-vehicle-management-company-in-shanghai,-china.

A performer strikes a pose during a Carnival parade in Les Cayes, Haiti. (AP) a-performer-strikes-a-pose-during-a-carnival-parade-in-les-cayes,-haiti.

A protester dressed as a diabolical version of Uncle Sam holds a suitcase full of money at the U.S. border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (AP) a-protester-dressed-as-a-diabolical-version-of-uncle-sam-holds-a-suitcase-full-of-money-at-the-u.s.-border-fence-in-ciudad-juarez,-mexico.

A 'Federahannes', a jester figure from Rottweil, participates in the 'Narrensprung' ( jester jump) parade in Rottweil, southern Germany. (AP) a-'federahannes',-a-jester-figure-from-rottweil,-participates-in-the-'narrensprung'-(-jester-jump)-parade-in-rottweil,-southern-germany.

Firefighters investigate the scene after a single-engine aircraft crashed into a building in Methuen, Mass. (AP) firefighters-investigate-the-scene-after-a-single-engine-aircraft-crashed-into-a-building-in-methuen,-mass.-

Andy Murray of Great Britain returns the ball to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during a quarter final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships. (AP) andy-murray-of-great-britain-returns-the-ball-to-philipp-kohlschreiber-of-germany-during-a-quarter-final-match-of-the-dubai-tennis-championships.

Vice President Mike Pence places an autographed campaign hat on an audience member after speaking in Springdale, Ohio. (AP) vice-president-mike-pence-places-an-autographed-campaign-hat-on-an-audience-member-after-speaking-in-springdale,-ohio.-

Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight" after "La La Land" was mistakenly named winner. (Reuters) warren-beatty-holds-the-card-for-the-best-picture-oscar-awarded-to-"moonlight"-after-"la-la-land"-was-mistakenly-named-winner.

A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation in the occupied West Bank. (Reuters) a-pro-settlement-activist-climbs-onto-a-rooftop-of-a-house-to-resist-evacuation-in-the-occupied-west-bank.

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war" in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. (Reuters) revelers-celebrate-"ash-monday"-by-participating-in-a-colorful-"flour-war"-in-the-port-town-of-galaxidi,-greece.

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia . (Reuters) river-systems-can-be-seen-flowing-near-sand-dunes-in-outback-queensland,-australia-.

FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Women's Ski Jumping - Normal Hill Individual Competition - Lahti, Finland (Reuters) fis-nordic-ski-world-championships---women's-ski-jumping---normal-hill-individual-competition---lahti,-finland-

German firefighters put a car into an abandoned house to practice salvation in narrow space. (AP) german-firefighters-put-a-car-into-an-abandoned-house-to-practice-salvation-in-narrow-space.-

A sheep's carcass lays on the shore of Lake Titicaca, Peru after apparently dying of contamination. (AP) a-sheep's-carcass-lays-on-the-shore-of-lake-titicaca,-peru-after-apparently-dying-of-contamination.-

Damaged seats are pictured amid building rubble in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. (Reuters) damaged-seats-are-pictured-amid-building-rubble-in-the-northern-syrian-town-of-al-bab,-syria.

A reveler performs parades during carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters) a-reveler-performs-parades-during-carnival-in-sao-paulo,-brazil.

A tanker drops retardant on a wildfire fire east of Silverwood Lake Sunday, in Crestline, Calif. (AP) a-tanker-drops-retardant-on-a-wildfire-fire-east-of-silverwood-lake-sunday,-in-crestline,-calif.

Revelers in Radom, Poland take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki." (Reuters) revelers-in-radom,-poland-take-part-in-a-traditional-event-marking-the-last-day-of-the-carnival-season-called-"kusaki."

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Chase Johnson warms up in the bullpen during the sixth inning of a spring training game. (AP) san-francisco-giants-relief-pitcher-chase-johnson-warms-up-in-the-bullpen-during-the-sixth-inning-of-a-spring-training-game.