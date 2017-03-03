Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

A performer puts on a show during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(AP)

A goose takes flight over the river that straddles the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany.

(AP)

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava during an eruption, near the Sicilian town of Catania in southern Italy.

(AP)

A man empties waste paper baskets in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany.

(AP)

Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds after being mentioned by President Trump.

(Reuters)

Confiscated sharing bicycles are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China.

(Reuters)

A performer strikes a pose during a Carnival parade in Les Cayes, Haiti.

(AP)

A protester dressed as a diabolical version of Uncle Sam holds a suitcase full of money at the U.S. border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

(AP)

A 'Federahannes', a jester figure from Rottweil, participates in the 'Narrensprung' ( jester jump) parade in Rottweil, southern Germany.

(AP)

Firefighters investigate the scene after a single-engine aircraft crashed into a building in Methuen, Mass.

(AP)

Andy Murray of Great Britain returns the ball to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during a quarter final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

(AP)

Vice President Mike Pence places an autographed campaign hat on an audience member after speaking in Springdale, Ohio.

(AP)

Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight" after "La La Land" was mistakenly named winner.

(Reuters)

A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation in the occupied West Bank.

(Reuters)

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war" in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece.

(Reuters)

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia .

(Reuters)

FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Women's Ski Jumping - Normal Hill Individual Competition - Lahti, Finland

(Reuters)

German firefighters put a car into an abandoned house to practice salvation in narrow space.

(AP)

A sheep's carcass lays on the shore of Lake Titicaca, Peru after apparently dying of contamination.

(AP)

Damaged seats are pictured amid building rubble in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria.

(Reuters)

A reveler performs parades during carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

(Reuters)

A tanker drops retardant on a wildfire fire east of Silverwood Lake Sunday, in Crestline, Calif.

(AP)

Revelers in Radom, Poland take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki."

(Reuters)

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Chase Johnson warms up in the bullpen during the sixth inning of a spring training game.

(AP)

A man stands on the rocks and watches the sea and the sunset in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

(AP)

