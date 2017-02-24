The week in pictures

Here are the most captivating images taken in the past seven days

Luisa Bodem competes during the women's long jump event at the German indoor athletics in Leipzig, Germany. (AP) luisa-bodem-competes-during-the-women's-long-jump-event-at-the-german-indoor-athletics-in-leipzig,-germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (Reuters) russian-president-vladimir-putin-attends-a-wreath-laying-ceremony-to-mark-the-defender-of-the-fatherland-day-at-the-tomb-of-the-unknown-soldier.

Ethnic Miao people perform a dance during a local festival in Kaili, Guizhou province. (Reuters/China Stringer Network ) ethnic-miao-people-perform-a-dance-during-a-local-festival-in-kaili,-guizhou-province.

Military aircraft fly in formation as fireworks explode at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi. (AP) military-aircraft-fly-in-formation-as-fireworks-explode-at-the-international-defense-exhibition-and-conference-in-abu-dhabi.

Sunlight streams between skyscrapers as the sunrise paints the sky behind downtown in Houston. (AP) sunlight-streams-between-skyscrapers-as-the-sunrise-paints-the-sky-behind-downtown-in-houston.-

Acrobats perform in transparent balls hung from the rafters during the opening night show of the Ringling Bros. (AP) acrobats-perform-in-transparent-balls-hung-from-the-rafters-during-the-opening-night-show-of-the-ringling-bros.

Women sit on chairs in the Dead Sea in Ein Bokeq, Israel. (Reuters) women-sit-on-chairs-in-the-dead-sea-in-ein-bokeq,-israel.

Tourists walk around the base of the Washington Monument on Presidents Day weekend. (AP) tourists-walk-around-the-base-of-the-washington-monument-on-presidents-day-weekend.

The skyline of the banking district appears behind rain drops on a window in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP) the-skyline-of-the-banking-district-appears-behind-rain-drops-on-a-window-in-frankfurt,-germany.

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads and opening sinkholes. (AP) a-huge-pacific-storm-parked-itself-over-southern-california-and-unloaded,-ravaging-roads-and-opening-sinkholes.

A statue of a baseball is seen through raindrops on a window outside the Peoria Sports Complex. (AP) a-statue-of-a-baseball-is-seen-through-raindrops-on-a-window-outside-the-peoria-sports-complex.

Hindu woman displays the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling station. (AP) hindu-woman-displays-the-indelible-ink-mark-on-her-finger-after-casting-her-vote-at-a-polling-station.

Scenic artist Rick Roberts paints Oscar statues for Sunday's 89th Academy Awards red carpet. (AP) scenic-artist-rick-roberts--paints-oscar-statues-for-sunday's-89th-academy-awards-red-carpet.

A woman in front of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's "Plant de Tomates" during a photocall at Southeby's auction house in London on Wednesday. (AP) a-woman-in-front-of-spanish-artist-pablo-picasso's-"plant-de-tomates"-during-a-photocall-at-southeby's-auction-house-in-london-on-wednesday.

A model wears a creation part of the Fausto Puglisi women's Fall-Winter 2017-18 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy. (AP) a-model-wears-a-creation-part-of-the-fausto-puglisi-women's-fall-winter-2017-18-collection,-that-was-presented-in-milan,-italy.

Municipal guard fires tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the state government in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP) municipal-guard-fires-tear-gas-at-demonstrators-during-a-protest-against-the-state-government-in-rio-de-janeiro,-brazil.

A man floats in the Pacific Ocean off Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. (AP) a-man-floats-in-the-pacific-ocean-off-agua-dulce-beach-in-lima,-peru.

A Muslim man kneels in Times Square as he takes part in afternoon prayers during an "I am Muslim Too" rally in New York City. (Reuters) a-muslim-man-kneels-in-times-square-as-he-takes-part-in-afternoon-prayers-during-an-"i-am-muslim-too"-rally-in-new-york-city.

A cow stands with the cow photographer in front a screen in Verden, Germany. (AP) a-cow-stands-with-the-cow-photographer-in-front-a-screen-in-verden,-germany.