The week in pictures

Here are some of the most arresting photos from around the world in the past seven days.

A pigeon sits on a lamp pole and cleans itself as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP) a-pigeon-sits-on-a-lamp-pole-and-cleans-itself-as-the-sun-rises-in-frankfurt,-germany,-early-tuesday,-feb.-14,-2017.

A man plays with a dog as they cross a bridge at the King Juan Carlos public park in Madrid, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP) a-man-plays-with-a-dog-as-they-cross-a-bridge-at-the-king-juan-carlos-public-park-in-madrid,-thursday,-feb.-16,-2017.-

Baby gorilla relaxes on her mother Kibara at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP) baby-gorilla-relaxes-on-her-mother-kibara-at-the-zoo-in-leipzig,-germany,-thursday,-feb.-16,-2017.-

Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. (Reuters) beyonce-performs-at-the-59th-annual-grammy-awards-in-los-angeles,-california,-u.s.-,-february-12,-2017.-

Employees congratulate coupled animals, including these young alpacas, on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (Reuters) employees-congratulate-coupled-animals,-including-these-young-alpacas,-on-valentine's-day-at-the-roev-ruchey-zoo-in-krasnoyarsk,-russia.

An airplane flies against the backdrop of the rising moon after taking off from Miami International airport, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, above Surfside, Fla. (AP) an-airplane-flies-against-the-backdrop-of-the-rising-moon-after-taking-off-from-miami-international-airport,-sunday,-feb.-12,-2017,-above-surfside,-fla.

Capt. Thomas DiMiero kisses his wife, Jennifer DiMiero, during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP) capt.-thomas-dimiero-kisses-his-wife,-jennifer-dimiero,-during-a-welcome-home-ceremony-at-fort-hood,-texas,-on-tuesday,-feb.-14,-2017.

A model presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by women from the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2017. (Reuters) a-model-presents-creations-from-the-anaono-collection,-a-show-modeled-by-women-from-the-group-#cancerland,-during-new-york-fashion-week-on-february-12,-2017.

A water bug is seen on a glass of a cocktail with whipped cream containing juice of water bugs at a bar in downtown Tokyo, Japan, on February 12, 2017. (Reuters) a-water-bug-is-seen-on-a-glass-of-a-cocktail-with-whipped-cream-containing-juice-of-water-bugs-at-a-bar-in-downtown-tokyo,-japan,-on-february-12,-2017.-

U.S. wrestler Sam Adonis, 27, waves a flag with President Donald Trump's face during a match at the Coliseo Arena, in Mexico City, on February 12, 2017. (Reuters) u.s.-wrestler-sam-adonis,-27,-waves-a-flag-with-president-donald-trump's-face-during-a-match-at-the-coliseo-arena,-in-mexico-city,-on-february-12,-2017.-

A masked reveler poses during the Venice Carnival, Italy February 11, 2017. (Reuters) a-masked-reveler-poses-during-the-venice-carnival,-italy-february-11,-2017.-

Two young children play around the area where a grizzly bear had backed up into the glass at the Minnesota Zoo on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Reuters) two-young-children-play-around-the-area-where-a-grizzly-bear-had-backed-up-into-the-glass-at-the-minnesota-zoo-on-monday,-feb.-13,-2017.

Tessa Worley, of France, competes during the first run of the women's Giant Slalom race at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Thursday, Feb, 16, 2017. (AP) tessa-worley,-of-france,-competes-during-the-first-run-of-the-women's-giant-slalom-race-at-the-2017-alpine-skiing-world-championships-in-st.-moritz,-switzerland,-thursday,-feb,-16,-2017.

A cat is carried in a bag covered with a small blanket hanging from a shopping trolley while its owner buys goods at Varvakios market in Athens, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP) a-cat-is-carried-in-a-bag-covered-with-a-small-blanket-hanging-from-a-shopping-trolley-while-its-owner-buys-goods-at-varvakios-market-in-athens,-thursday,-feb.-16,-2017.