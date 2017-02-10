The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

Molten lava flows from Réunion island's Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes. (Reuters) molten-lava-flows-from-réunion-island's-piton-de-la-fournaise,-one-of-the-world's-most-active-volcanoes.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz jumps during the men's downhill training at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland. (AP) switzerland's-beat-feuz-jumps-during-the-men's-downhill-training-at-the-2017-alpine-skiing-world-championships-in-st.-moritz,-switzerland.

The Eiffel Tower is lit in the colors of the Olympic flag as the country launches its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games. (Reuters) the-eiffel-tower-is-lit-in-the-colors-of-the-olympic-flag-as-the-country-launches-its-bid-to-host-the-2024-olympic-games.

A pedestrian crosses South Broad Street during a winter storm in Philadelphia. (AP) a-pedestrian-crosses-south-broad-street-during-a-winter-storm-in-philadelphia.

A tanker drops fire retardant on a blaze east of Silverwood Lake in Crestline, in Southern California. (AP) a-tanker-drops-fire-retardant-on-a-blaze-east-of-silverwood-lake-in-crestline,-in-southern-california.

A performer twirls a flame-lit can during a ceremony marking the one-year countdown to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. (AP) a-performer-twirls-a-flame-lit-can-during-a-ceremony-marking-the-one-year-countdown-to-the-2018-pyeongchang-winter-olympics.

A Palestinian barber straightens the hair of a customer with a blowtorch at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters) a-palestinian-barber-straightens-the-hair-of-a-customer-with-a-blowtorch-at-his-salon-in-rafah,-in-the-southern-gaza-strip.

Passersby watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. (Reuters) passersby-watch-high-waves-hitting-the-waterfront-at-sunset-in-marseille,-france.

Hundreds of stranded pilot whales died after one of New Zealand's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. (Reuters) hundreds-of-stranded-pilot-whales-died-after-one-of-new-zealand's-largest-recorded-mass-whale-strandings,-in-golden-bay,-at-the-top-of-new-zealand's-south-island.

Tugboat guides the Ever Living, a Neo-Panamax cargo ship, through the Cocoli locks that are part of the new Panama Canal expansion project in Cocoli, Panama. (AP) tugboat-guides-the-ever-living,-a-neo-panamax-cargo-ship,-through-the-cocoli-locks-that-are-part-of-the-new-panama-canal-expansion-project-in-cocoli,-panama.

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn. (Reuters) demonstrators-pray-as-they-participate-in-a-protest-by-the-yemeni-community-against-u.s.-president-donald-trump's-travel-ban-in-the-brooklyn.

A woman walks through ice-covered grass with a rainbow visible in the back, near the town of Rudensk, 31 miles southeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP) a-woman-walks-through-ice-covered-grass-with-a-rainbow-visible-in-the-back,-near-the-town-of-rudensk,-31-miles-southeast-of-minsk,-belarus.

A man makes his way through wind and snow past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York. (AP) a-man-makes-his-way-through-wind-and-snow-past-the-oculus-of-the-world-trade-center-transportation-hub-in-new-york.

A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters) a-resident-throws-a-bucket-of-water-at-burning-shanties-at-a-community-of-informal-settlers-engulfed-by-a-fire-in-catmon,-malabon-city,-metro-manila,-philippines.