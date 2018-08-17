The Latest: Germany seeks refugee who may have been with IS

The Latest on migration issues in Europe (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

German authorities say they're looking into a Yazidi woman's claim that she ran into a man who bought her as a slave in an Islamic State-ruled area of Iraq after arriving in Germany.

The woman, identified as Ashwaq, was quoted as telling the Kurdish news portal basnews that the man stopped her on the street in February. She said police told her he was also a refugee and they couldn't do anything, so she decided to return to her homeland.

German federal prosecutors told the dpa news agency on Friday that police had tried to find the man but weren't given precise information and couldn't find anyone under the name she gave. Prosecutors heard of the case in June and wanted to question the woman, but she had returned to Iraq.

Police in southwestern Germany say they started have investigating but can't currently reach the witness.

___

1 p.m.

The German government says Greece has agreed to take back migrants who apply for asylum there and later turn up at Germany's border with Austria.

That brings the government closer to implementing a deal to defuse a German political spat over migration.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann said Friday Germany and Greece have reached an agreement and need only a formal exchange of letters to complete it. She wouldn't give details ahead of its signing.

The deal with Greece follows an agreement with Spain that took effect last weekend. Petermann said talks with Italy are "far advanced."

In June, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer threatened to turn back previously registered migrants unilaterally at the German-Austrian border. Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted Germany must first reach agreements with other countries.