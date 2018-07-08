Expand / Collapse search
Disaster Response

Several boys of soccer team rescued from flooded Thailand cave, Navy says

By | Fox News
The first two members of a trapped soccer team were rescued today ahead of schedule.

At least four boys have been rescued from a cave in Thailand on Sunday, hours after 18 divers began their operation to free the 12 boys and their soccer coach, who have been trapped in the flooded cavern more than two weeks, Thai Navy SEAL said. 

The first two boys rescued from the cave were taken to the field hospital near the cave, Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department, told Reuters

“We are giving them a physical examination,"  Boonthong said.

This undated photo released via the Thailand Navy SEAL Facebook page on Sunday, July 8, 2018, shows rescuers hands locked with a caption reading "We Thai and the international teams join forces to bring the young Wild Boars home" where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23 in a cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The operation has begun to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who will need to dive out of the flooded Thai cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, with officials saying Sunday morning that "today is D-Day. (Thailand Navy SEAL Facebook page via AP)

Thailand Navy SEAL posted on Facebook showing rescuers locking hands with a caption reading: "We Thai and the international teams join forces to bring the young Wild Boars home."  (Thailand Navy SEAL)

At least two ambulances and helicopters were later seen leaving the scene. Officials had said earlier that helicopters were on standby to take anyone rescued from the cave to a hospital.

A group of 18 divers — 13 foreign and five Thai — began the operation at 10 a.m. Sunday local time to bring the 13 people out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province after the area saw mild weather and falling water levels in the cave. Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said two divers will accompany each boy as they are led out of the cave.

“Today is a D-Day for our operation,” Narongsak said.

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

 (Royal Thai Navy)

"I confirm that we are at war with water and time from the first day up to today," Narongsak added Saturday. "Finding the boys doesn't mean we've finished our mission. It is only a small battle we've won, but the war has not ended. The war ends when we win all three battles — the battles to search, rescue and send them home."

'DON'T BLAME YOURSELF,' PARENT OF TRAPPED THAI YOUTH WRITES TO BOYS' COACH

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again.. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped.  (Royal Thai Navy)

The rescue mission could take two to four days depending on the conditions in the cave. Rescuers will be using air tanks and face masks while guiding the boys to safety.

Thai soldiers try to connect water pipes that will help bypass water from entering a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, July 7, 2018. Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

 (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Rescuers part of the Thai navy SEAL partaking in the operation posted on Facebook showing hands locked with a caption vowing to bring the boys home.

"We, the Thai team and the international team, will bring the Wild Boars home,” referencing the boys’ soccer team name.

FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, the boys smile as Thai Navy SEAL medic help injured children inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The group was discovered July 2 after 10 days totally cut off from the outside world, and while they are for the most physically healthy, experts say the ordeal has likely taken a mental toll that could worsen the longer the situation lasts. (Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP, File)

The start of the rescue mission brought in a sense of optimism over people in Thailand. The acting Chiang Rai governor had said rescuers couldn’t wait for perfect weather conditions because of several factors. Incoming monsoon rains could once again flood the cave and deplete oxygen levels. 

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

The Thai Navy said Saturday three navy SEALs, one a doctor, were with the boys and coach. The 13 were having health evaluations and rehabilitation, and were being taught diving skills. Food, electrolyte drinks, drinking water, medicine and oxygen canisters have been delivered to them.

In letters written by the boys released Saturday, the boys appeared calm and reassured their families they were “fine.”

"Don't be worried, I miss everyone. Grandpa, Uncle, Mom, Dad and siblings, I love you all. I'm happy being here inside, the navy SEALs have taken good care. Love you all," wrote one of the boys named Mick.

Fox News’ Jeff Paul in Mae Sai, Thailand, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

