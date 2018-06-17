Witnesses: Coalition strikes airport in Yemen's Hodeida

Witnesses say the Saudi-led coalition has carried out airstrikes on the airport in Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida.

The witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisal, say Sunday's airstrikes echoed across the city. The scale of the damage was unclear.

Yemeni security officials say the rebels, known as Houthis, are holed up in the airport and that the coalition is trying to drive them out. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

The coalition launched an offensive last week to retake Hodeida, the main entry point for food and aid to the country, which is already on the brink of famine.

A U.N. envoy arrived in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, on Saturday in an effort to broker a cease-fire.