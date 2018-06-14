2 suspects in France charged for planning IS-inspired attack

France's interior ministry says that two terrorism suspects are facing preliminary charges over preparations for an unspecified attack in the name of the Islamic State group.

The ministry said Thursday that the two men, aged 21 and 22, were charged on Tuesday by an anti-terrorist judge and have been jailed.

They were initially arrested Saturday in the Seine-et-Marne region, near Paris. A security official speaking on condition of anonymity said that police searches on property linked to the suspects found knives, a detonator and Islamic State group propaganda material.

Authorities did not provide any further details about the planned attack.