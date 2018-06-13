Selfie blamed in falling deaths of 2 tourists in Portugal

Authorities in Portugal say that a British and an Australian tourist plunged to their deaths in a coastal town while reportedly taking selfies from a wall overlooking the beach.

The Correio da Manha newspaper reported Tuesday that the tourists' bodies were found on a beach in Ericera, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Lisbon, along with mobile phones, wallets and other possessions.

Rui Pereira da Terra, a captain with the local naval authority, told broadcaster TVI that authorities believe the couple fell when trying to recover a phone or while trying to take photographs on the 30-meter (32.8-yard) high wall.

Australia's foreign affairs department said Wednesday in an email that consular authorities were assisting the family of the Australian victim and coordinating with British authorities about the second person.